Nigeria: 39 Music Scholars Graduate From Mtnf-Muson Scholarship Diploma Programme

The MUSON School of Music Diploma Programme provides conservatory-level training in music performance, theory and ensemble practice.

Thirty-nine scholars have graduated from the MUSON School of Music Diploma Programme, marking 20 years of partnership between the MTN Foundation and the Musical Society of Nigeria (MUSON) in music education.

The graduates, representing the programme's 19th cohort, completed a two-year diploma course funded entirely by MTN Foundation scholarships. They were formally recognised during a convocation ceremony held on July 7 and 8 at the Shell Hall, MUSON Centre, Lagos. The event featured performances by the graduating scholars and the MUSON School Orchestra.

Training young musicians

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The MUSON School of Music Diploma Programme provides conservatory-level training in music performance, theory, and ensemble practice. Students specialise in instruments such as the piano, violin, cello, flute, saxophone, voice, and percussion, gaining practical experience through participation in choirs, orchestras, and concert bands.

Since 2006, the MTN Foundation has funded scholarships for students admitted into the programme, covering tuition, learning materials, and transportation. According to the foundation, more than 550 scholars have completed the programme through this partnership.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of the MTN Nigeria Foundation, Mosun Belo-Olusoga, highlighted the broader impact of the industry: "It is a powerful engine for cultural identity, social cohesion, and robust economic growth."

'Talent exists everywhere'

Emeka Nwokedi, Acting Director of the MUSON SMusic, emphasised that the partnership has been instrumental in removing financial barriers for aspiring musicians. "Talent exists everywhere, but access does not always exist, " Mr Nwokedi noted, adding that the support allows young musicians to focus on honing their skills and preparing for professional careers. He noted that graduates of the programme have gone on to pursue successful careers and further studies both in Nigeria and abroad.

Foundat recognises top scholars

The ceremony also included the presentation of MTN Foundation awards to three graduating scholars recognised for exemplifying the foundation's five core values. Michael Anieze received the first prize, Ganiyu Ajakaye took second place, and Dorcas Jimoh placed third. The awards were presented by the Executive Director of the MTN Nigeria Foundation, Odunayo Sanya, alongside members of the foundation's board.

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Additionally, MUSON Board of Trustees Chairman, Louis N. Mbanefo, announced the appointment of Princess Banke Ademola as Director Emeritus, effective upon her retirement at the end of the academic year.

This latest graduation ceremony marks a significant two-decade milestone in the ongoing collaboration between the MTN Foundation and MUSON to support music education in Nigeria.