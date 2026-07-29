Nigeria: Zamfara Govt Says Lithium Mining Plant 'll Generate 2000 Jobs

The Zamfara Government says the Lithium mining processing plant will create over 2000 direct and indirect employment opportunities and develop mining sector and general economic development of the state and Nigeria.

The state Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Abdurrahman Tumbido said this in Gusau on Wednesday at the capacity building programme on the development of Lithium Value Chain for Export Competitiveness.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the capacity building programme is organised by the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

Declaring the programme open, Tumbido commended the NEPC for organising the programme adding that it came at the right time.

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"This is a timely effort from NEPC especially when Zamfara, recently unveiled a 200 million dollars lithium mining and processing plant in Boko Village, Zurmi Local Government Area", he said.

He noted that the lithium mining and processing plant project was driven by the growing global demand for lithium.

According to the commissioner, the processing plant is expected to create more than 2,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities, stimulate economic growth, and increase revenue generation for both the state and federal governments.

"I want to assure of the state government's commitments to supporting initiatives that promote responsible mineral development, environmental stewardship, and inclusive economic growth and development of the lithium value chain for export competitiveness.

"Zamfara is committed to fostering a safe, sustainable and investment-friendly mining environment.

"We will continue to work with relevant agencies to ensure that mineral development in the state is guided by environmental best practices, proper rehabilitation of mined areas, protection of livelihoods, and enforcement of health and safety standards.

"We also recognise the vital role of artisanal and small-scale miners and commit to supporting them with training, formalisation pathways, access to finance, and inclusion in cooperatives and value chains.

"I urge all participants to learn, share experiences, forge partnerships, and identify practical steps for adding value locally from improved ore processing and quality control to certification, market linkages, and export readiness."

In a remark, the Executive Director, NEPC, Mrs Nonye Ayeni said the development of Lithium value chain for export competitiveness was central to Nigeria's economic diversification agenda, industrial transformation aspirations and export expansion objectives.

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Ayeni noted that Nigeria and Zamfara in particular was endowed with commercially significant deposits.

"Therefore, the task before us is to move deliberately from exporting raw ore to producing these higher-value derivatives locally.

"Lithium in its raw form holds limited value, its true worth is unlocked through processing into derivatives such as lithium chemicals,

"These derivatives are the essential inputs for lithium-iron batteries that power electric vehicles smartphones, laptops and grid-scale energy storage systems", she said.

The event had facilitators from the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), NEPC, Bank of Industry and Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC).

The 63 participants of the programme were drowned from the Miners Association of Nigeria, Association of Solid Minerals Miners and Marketers of Nigeria, among other stakeholders.