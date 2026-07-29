Nigeria: Can Condemns Killing of Over 30 in Kauru, Demands Urgent Action

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State Chapter, has condemned the killing of over 30 residents of Narido (Kizakoro) community in Kamaru Ward of Kauru Local Government Area, describing the attack as a barbaric assault on innocent civilians and a grave violation of the sanctity of human life.

In a statement signed by its State Chairman, Rev. Caleb Ma'aji, CAN expressed deep grief and outrage over the massacre, saying the perpetrators had demonstrated a complete disregard for humanity by targeting peaceful residents, including men, women, children and the elderly.

The association lamented that the latest attack was part of a disturbing pattern of repeated violence against the community, recalling that seven persons were killed in a similar attack in August 2025, while another nine residents lost their lives and 11 others were injured in June 2026. It noted that the latest killings have again forced the community to prepare for another mass burial.

CAN said the recurring attacks, despite previous security interventions, underscore the urgent need for stronger and more proactive measures to protect vulnerable communities across Kauru Local Government Area and other parts of Kaduna State.

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While commending the Kaduna State Government, the Federal Government, security agencies and other stakeholders for their efforts to tackle insecurity, the association stressed that the continued loss of innocent lives showed that more decisive action was required. It called for the immediate deployment of additional security personnel, sustained military operations against criminal hideouts, improved intelligence gathering, and stronger collaboration between security agencies and local communities.

The Christian body also urged authorities to arrest and prosecute those responsible for the attacks, including anyone found to be sponsoring or aiding the perpetrators. It further advocated the establishment of permanent security formations, rapid response mechanisms in vulnerable rural communities, and the provision of humanitarian assistance, medical care and relief materials for survivors, displaced persons, widows, orphans and other victims.

CAN appealed to residents to remain peaceful, law-abiding and vigilant while cooperating with security agencies. It also called on religious and community leaders to continue promoting unity, reconciliation and peaceful coexistence despite the repeated provocations, assuring the people of Narido (Kizakoro) of its solidarity and continued advocacy for justice, peace and the protection of every human life.