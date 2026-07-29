Ghana: Otumfuo Lauds IGP, Special Operations Team for Fighting Crime

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has commended the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno, the Ashanti Regional Police Command and the IGP's Special Operations Team (SOT) for their commitment to combating crime and maintaining peace, law and order across the country.

He said the team's sustained intelligence-led operations had significantly improved security in the Ashanti Region by reducing drug trafficking, robbery, human trafficking and other criminal activities, and urged the officers to remain disciplined, professional and steadfast in the discharge of their duties.

A statement signed by the Head of the Public Affairs Unit of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, Superintendent Godwin Ahianyo, said the commendation was made when the Ashanti Regional Police Commander, Commissioner of Police (COP) Arthur Osei Akoto, led the Director of the IGP's Special Operations Team, Superintendent Augustine Dawson Ahmoah, his deputies and other members of the team on a courtesy call on the Asantehene at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Wednesday.

According to the statement, COP Akoto formally introduced the Special Operations Team to the Asantehene and highlighted the Inspector General of Police's initiative to establish the unit to strengthen intelligence-led policing and enhance public safety.

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Otumfuo observed that the sustained intelligence led operations undertaken by the Special Operations Team had contributed significantly to improving security in the Ashanti Region.

He encouraged the officers to remain dedicated to their duties, describing policing as a noble profession that demanded dedication, sacrifice and integrity, and advised them to prioritise their safety while carrying out their lawful responsibilities.

The statement said Superintendent Dawson Ahmoah thanked the Asantehene for his encouragement and reaffirmed the team's commitment to sustaining intelligence-led operations to protect lives and property and support the Ghana Police Service in maintaining peace and security across the country.