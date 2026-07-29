Ghana: Adamus Resources Wins 2026 Inter-Mine Safety Quiz

28 July 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Adamus Resources Limited has emerged as the winner of the 2026 Inter-Mine First Aid and Safety Competition.

The contest, held over the weekend, formed part of the popular 'What Do U Know?' quiz programme.

It brought together five leading mining companies in Ghana to test their knowledge and expertise in first aid and safety practices within the mining industry.

At the end of a keenly contested competition, Adamus Resources Limited secured the top position with 77 points.

Newmont Ahafo North and Golden Star Wassa Limited placed joint second with 74 points each, while Zijin Golden Ridge Limited followed closely with 73 points. Damang Golden Ridge came fourth with 52 points.

The moderator of the quiz, Mr Dan Afari Yeboah, a seasoned lawyer, congratulated the participants, particularly Adamus Resources Limited, for their brilliance, resilience and competitive spirit.

He stressed the need to cultivate a strong culture of safety in mining operations, especially among young Ghanaians who aspire to join the industry.

Adamus Resources Limited employs about 1,000 people in the Nzema area of the Western Region.

The Ghanaian-owned company poured its first gold in January 2011.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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