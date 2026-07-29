Ghana: Gabon President Starts 3-Day Official Visit to Ghana Today

28 July 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Gabon's President, Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, will begin a three-day official visit to Ghana today.

The visit, which ends on Wednesday, is at the invitation of President John Dramani Mahama.

President Oligui Nguema is expected to be accompanied by a high-level delegation made up of government ministers, senior officials and members of the Gabonese business community.

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A statement issued by the Minister for Government Communications, Mr Felix Kwakye Ofosu, described the visit as another milestone in the growing bilateral relations between Ghana and Gabon.

It said the two Heads of State would hold a private meeting, followed by official bilateral talks at the Jubilee House in Accra on July 28, 2026.

According to the statement, the discussions would provide an opportunity for both leaders to review the current state of relations and explore new areas of cooperation.

These, it said, would go beyond existing collaboration in political and diplomatic relations, trade and investment, mining, energy, agriculture, forestry, fisheries, maritime affairs, transport, tourism, education, health, defence and security, environmental protection, climate action and people-to-people exchanges.

The statement added that the two leaders were also expected to reaffirm their shared commitment to deepening cooperation and promoting sustainable economic development for the mutual benefit of their countries.

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