Ghana: Asantehene Commends IGP's Special Operation Team

In a resounding endorsement of Ghana's evolving law enforcement strategy, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has commended the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, the Ashanti Regional Police Command, and the specialised IGP's Special Operations Team (SOT) for their relentless efforts in curbing crime and safeguarding public safety across the region and the nation.

The royal commendation took place on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, during a high-profile courtesy call at the Manhyia Palace. The delegation was led by the Ashanti Regional Police Commander, Commissioner of Police (COP) Arthur Osei Akoto, alongside the Director of the IGP's Special Operations Team, Superintendent Augustine Dawson-Ahmoah, deputy directors, and key leadership members of the tactical unit.

During the audience, COP Arthur Osei Akoto formally presented the IGP's Special Operations Team to the Asantehene. He detailed the strategic vision behind the unit's creation--a direct initiative by IGP Christian Tetteh Yohuno designed to sharpen intelligence gathering, execute targeted anti-crime sweeps, and enhance public safety nationwide.

Acknowledging the visible shift in local security, Otumfuo Osei Tutu noted that the sustained presence and strategic maneuvers of the team have drastically improved security within the Ashanti Region, highlighting a noticeable drop in severe offenses; specifically citing significant reductions in armed robbery, drug trafficking, and human trafficking across the area.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Addressing the high-ranking officers and tactical personnel, the Asantehene reflected on the core virtues required of law enforcement, reminding them of the sanctity of their calling while issuing a charge on professional conduct.

"Policing is a noble profession that demands dedication, sacrifice, and integrity. You must remain disciplined and professional while prioritizing your personal safety in the line of duty," the Asantehene charged the officers.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II emphasized that while public safety remains paramount, officers must execute their lawful responsibilities with discipline, integrity, and extreme tactical awareness to ensure their personal safety in the line of duty.

Expressing deep gratitude for the royal blessings and encouragement, the Director of the IGP Special Operations Team, Superintendent Augustine Dawson-Ahmoah, assured the King that the royal endorsement would serve as a powerful morale boost for the men and women on the frontlines.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We remain committed to sustaining intelligence-led operations to protect lives and property and to support the Ghana Police Service in maintaining peace and security across the country," Superintendent Dawson-Ahmoah stated.

The historic meeting concluded with royal blessings from the Manhyia Palace, reinforcing the strong collaboration between traditional leadership and statutory security agencies in preserving law, order, and peace across the country.