Ghana: 3 Water Treatment Plants Set for Overhaul

The Managing Director of Ghana Water Limited (GWL), Mr Adam Mutawakilu, has inspected three water treatment plants in the Western and Central Regions ahead of a GH¢8.4 million rehabilitation project funded by the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod).

The project will focus on the Bonsa, Daboase and Sekyere-Hemang water supply systems, with the aim of boosting water production and ensuring a more reliable supply of potable water to thousands of residents in the beneficiary communities.

The inspection followed the signing of a rehabilitation agreement between GoldBod and GWL, after an independent technical assessment identified the three facilities as requiring urgent attention.

Mr Mutawakilu visited the Bonsa Water Treatment Plant, which serves the Tarkwa Municipality; the Daboase Water Treatment Plant, which supplies the Takoradi Metropolis and adjoining communities; and the Sekyere-Hemang Water Treatment Plant in the Central Region.

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The visit enabled management to assess the condition of the facilities ahead of the commencement of rehabilitation works.

At the Bonsa plant, Mr Mutawakilu inspected the raw water intake point, where heavy siltation has continued to affect production.

He also examined an improvised floating abstraction pump developed by engineers in the Western Region to sustain operations under difficult conditions.

Mr Mutawakilu commended the engineers for their innovation and dedication, but indicated that the rehabilitation project would provide a permanent engineering solution to the challenge.

He said the intervention would improve operational efficiency and enhance the long-term reliability of the water supply system.

As part of the tour, the Managing Director held separate meetings with management and staff of the Western and Central Regional offices to review operational performance and discuss measures to improve service delivery.

The discussions focused on key performance indicators, revenue mobilisation, billing and collection, meter reading, customer service, staff supervision and efforts to reduce Non-Revenue Water (NRW).

Regional management presented reports on achievements, ongoing interventions and operational challenges, while staff offered practical suggestions to improve operations and customer service.

The staff welcomed the engagement, describing it as a morale booster that encouraged open communication, strengthened teamwork and provided a clearer understanding of management's expectations.

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