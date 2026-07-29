Ghana: C'wealth Games 2026 - Amadu Eyes Medal After Dominant Opening Victory

Ghanaian boxer, Amadu Mohammed, said he was confident of winning a medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games after securing an emphatic victory over Kiribati's Temakau Eriu in the men's 55kg bantamweight round-of-16 bout.

The young Ghanaian prodigy took control from the opening bell and stopped Eriu inside two minutes, underlining his credentials as one of the medal contenders in the division.

Speaking to the GNA Sports, Amadu expressed delight with his performance and appealed for continued support from Ghanaians.

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"I am very proud of my performance. My coach has been supporting me throughout, and my message to Ghanaians is that they should continue supporting us. Hopefully, we can reach the medal stage," he said.

Black Bombers coach, Ofori Asare, praised his boxer's display, describing the victory as a reflection of Amadu's experience and hard work.

"Amadu is experienced enough. We should not forget that he is an African Games gold medalist and has been with the national team for many years," Asare said.

"He knows what he is about and has gone through rigorous training. This victory should serve as inspiration for the other boxers as the competition progresses."

The win provides a timely boost for Ghana's boxing team after Abdul Wahib Omar suffered defeat in his opening bout on Friday.

Amadu is scheduled to face England's Ellis Trowbridge today in the quarterfinals as he seeks to secure a place in the medal zone of the competition.