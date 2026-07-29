Ghana: Hearts Appoint Nebojsa Kapor As Head Coach

Accra Hearts of Oak has appointed Serbian coach, Nebojsa Kapor, as its new Head Coach on a two-year contract.

The appointment, announced by the club's Board of Directors in a statement issued, follows what it said was an extensive recruitment process to identify a coach capable of leading the Phobians back to domestic success and continental prominence.

Coach Kapor, a UEFA-licensed trainer, is no stranger to Ghanaian football, having previously managed Tema Youth FC, Bechem United FC and Medeama SC.

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According to the statement, his tactical expertise, deep knowledge of the Ghana Premier League and progressive coaching philosophy distinguished him during the selection process.

The board also highlighted the need to build competitive, attack-minded teams while placing strong emphasis on discipline and youth development, describing those qualities as consistent with the club's long-term vision.

Hearts of Oak said the appointment marks the first of several technical additions expected in the coming weeks as preparations intensify for the 2026/27 football season.

The board expressed confidence that Coach Kapor possesses the leadership and technical competence required to guide the club into a period of stability and sustained success.

It further called on supporters and members of the Hearts family to rally behind the new coach and the technical team as they work together to restore the club to what it described as its rightful place at the summit of Ghanaian and African football.

The statement concluded by welcoming Coach Kapor to the club and wishing him success in his new role.