Nigeria/Ghana: Wafu B U20 - Black Satellites Falter in Nigeria Opener

The Black Satellites suffered a 4-2 defeat to defending champions, Nigeria, in their opening Group B match of the 2026 WAFU B U-20 Championship at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro, Côte d'Ivoire, yesterday.

Nigeria made a bright start and took an early lead through Olayemi Ayinla in the sixth minute before Ghana responded impressively as Captain Kelvin Nkrumah produced a fine assist for Mohammed Zaidan, who finished confidently to restore parity.

The Flying Eagles regained the advantage through a deflected effort from Oraro Lucky before extending their lead from the penalty spot, as Abdul Muiz Adelayke scored in the 40th minute.

Ghana showed renewed determination after the restart and reduced the deficit when captain Kelvin Nkrumah calmly converted a penalty to make it 3-2.

The Nigerians responded again as they piled pressure on the Ghanaians.

They were awarded another spot kick late in the game which was converted by Abdul Muiz Adeleke to end the game 4-2.

Despite the disappointing result, the Black Satellites produced encouraging spells of attacking football and will take valuable lessons from the encounter as they continue their campaign in the competition.

Maxwell Konadu's side will now turn their attention to Thursday's crucial Group B clash against Burkina Faso before concluding the group stage against Togo on Sunday, August 2.