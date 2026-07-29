Ghana/Cape Verde: Black Queens Ready for Wafcon 2026 Opener Against Cape Verde

28 July 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Black Queens will begin the quest for glory from tomorrow when they face Cape Verde in the opening Group C match at the 2026 CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

After weeks of intensive preparations, including a successful pre-tournament training camp and friendly matches, Coach Kim Lars Björkegren's side is eager to make a strong start in the competition.

The Queens head into the tournament in high spirits following an encouraging build-up and will be aiming to collect all three points in the first outing.

Kick-off is scheduled for 17:00GMT at the Moulay Rachid Stadium.

Ghanaians will be hoping the Black Queens can open the campaign with a positive result and set the tone for what promises to be an exciting WAFCON journey.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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