Ghana/Cape Verde: Black Queens Ready for Wafcon 2026 Opener Against Cape Verde

The Black Queens will begin the quest for glory from tomorrow when they face Cape Verde in the opening Group C match at the 2026 CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

After weeks of intensive preparations, including a successful pre-tournament training camp and friendly matches, Coach Kim Lars Björkegren's side is eager to make a strong start in the competition.

The Queens head into the tournament in high spirits following an encouraging build-up and will be aiming to collect all three points in the first outing.

Kick-off is scheduled for 17:00GMT at the Moulay Rachid Stadium.

Ghanaians will be hoping the Black Queens can open the campaign with a positive result and set the tone for what promises to be an exciting WAFCON journey.