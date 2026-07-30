Nigeria: Local Govt Workers in Cross River Protest 11 Months' Unpaid Salaries

Newly employed local government workers in Cross River protested 11 months of unpaid salaries, alleging severe hardship and deaths among colleagues, while urging Governor Bassey Otu to approve their payroll. The state government promised action within two weeks.

Newly employed local government workers in Cross River State on Wednesday staged a peaceful protest in Calabar, demanding immediate payment of 11 months' salary arrears and inclusion on the state payroll after working for nearly a year without pay.

Despite heavy rain, the protesters, drawn from several local government areas, marched through major streets to the Governor's Office, carrying placards bearing messages such as, "We are suffering," "Payroll us," and "We need our salaries," Punch newspaper reported.

Workers recount hardship

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Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Uchi Julius said many of the workers, employed in 2025, had resumed duty but were yet to receive salaries despite rendering services for almost a year.

"The prolonged delay has really subjected many workers to severe hardship. Some of us are now struggling to feed our families. Some of us have died during the verification process initiated by the government," Mr Julius said.

He added that many of the affected workers now survive on loans from relatives and friends.

"One of the campaign promises was massive employment. Today, the 2,000 health workers said to have been employed are here, yet many of us have not been paid. We didn't come here to beg for money; we came to ask for what we have worked for.

"We are hungry. We are dying. We have lost more than six colleagues. They can never return," he said.

'We have families to take care of'

Another protester, Happiness Augustine, said she had remained unpaid since her employment in 2025 despite diligently reporting for duty.

"I was employed in 2025. Up till now, I have not been paid. It is one year in my office and I have not received any salary. We are begging Governor Bassey Otu to have mercy on us and pay us because we have been diligent in our duties," she said.

Ms Augustine appealed to the governor to intervene regardless of any "administrative challenges" delaying the payroll process.

"We are on our knees begging him to pay us. We have families to take care of, and we have continued working without salaries," she added.

She also alleged that one of their colleagues died in a road accident while travelling for a government screening exercise initiated after an earlier protest.

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Government seeks more patience

Addressing the protesters, the Secretary to the State Government, Anthony Enoh, acknowledged their grievances and said the government had almost concluded the process required to address the matter.

According to him, after the workers' previous protest, the state government established a panel of inquiry, which had submitted its report, while a white paper recommending the next course of action had also been prepared.

"When you came here last time, I reported your concerns to the governor and a panel of inquiry was set up. That panel has submitted its report, and we are now at the implementation stage," Mr Enoh said.

He appealed to the workers to remain patient, assuring them that the government would act soon.

"I assure you that within two weeks, all of you will smile. If you have waited for almost a year, two weeks is not too long. Before you come back here again, you will see what the government is going to do in your favour," Mr Enoh said.

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