Zimbabwe: Police Ramp Up Security Ahead of Planned July 31 Shutdown Over Constitutional Changes

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says it has deployed officers across the country to maintain law and order ahead of a planned nationwide shutdown on Friday, as political tensions mount following the enactment of Constitutional Amendment Act No. 3 (CAA3).

The security assurance comes amid growing calls by opposition groups, civil society organisations and government critics for Zimbabweans to participate in peaceful demonstrations or a nationwide stay-away in protest against the constitutional changes.

In a statement issued Wednesday, police sought to reassure the public that the country's security situation remained stable.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police assures Zimbabweans of peace and security in the country. The Police has made deployments in all parts of the country for effective maintenance of law and order," police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said.

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Nyathi urged citizens to go about their normal daily activities without fear.

"In this regard, Zimbabweans should feel free to engage in normal day-to-day activities without hindrance," he said.

He also encouraged members of the public to report any criminal activity to the police.

"The public should feel free to report any criminal activities which include threats, harassment or intimidation to the Police at any nearest Police Station or National Complaints Desk," Nyathi added.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's assent to Constitutional Amendment Act No. 3 earlier this month has attracted criticism from opposition parties, civil society organisations and constitutional law experts.

A coalition of political parties and civic organisations operating under Sungano yeVanhu-Ubumbano loMphakathi, also known as the People's Coalition, has publicly endorsed a citizen-led nationwide stay-away scheduled for July 31 while maintaining that it is not the organiser of the action.

The coalition has urged Zimbabweans who choose to participate to do so peacefully and within the confines of the law, while calling for respect for those who decide not to take part.

It is also challenging Constitutional Amendment Act No. 3 before the Constitutional Court, arguing that the legislation was enacted through an unconstitutional process.

Separately, the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops' Conference has warned that the constitutional amendments could undermine democratic governance, urging national dialogue, respect for constitutionalism and the peaceful resolution of political differences.