Anti-riot police officers were all over Harare Thursday afternoon and evening as they assessed the situation in anticipation of either protests or a shutdown on Friday.

Talk in most parts of the capital was centred on the planned anti-Constitutional Amendment Act (CAA3) protests as residents brace for what many expect to be cases of violence.

CAA3 extended Mnangagwa's hold on power to 2030, as has always been Zanu PF's wish. It also changed the manner in which Zimbabweans vote for Presidents by giving that authority to legislators only.

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With no clear leader to point at, social media has been awash with posts on it, while some users encourage Zimbabweans to take to the streets.

Despite Zimbabwe's constitution explicitly protecting the right to freedom of assembly, speech and protests, these actions have, as usual, been taken as "terrorist" actions against Mnangagwa's "constitutionally elected government."

"Police officers we spoke to said we should continue with our business. They even told us not to fear visiting our bars as everything will be okay," said one resident.

"What I know, however, is that tomorrow some areas will record cases of state violence as it has been too long since Zimbabweans were beaten.

"The state would want to remind us not to entertain these thoughts through use of violence."

In Beit-Bridge, soldiers and police officers drove their huge trucks across town and residential areas, as a sign of power and to intimidate anyone who dares to join in the protests.

"This is what happens when the state turns against its own citizens. It's a mess! Cowards are scared!" said youthful political activist Ostallos Siziba, who is popular for having worked with opposition leader Nelson Chamisa.

Despite the government's efforts to assure Zimbabweans that Friday will be another normal day, a document from the Public Service Commission (PSC), gleaned by this publication, indicates that it has already planned for any development.

The PSC has written to its various offices encouraging supervisors to allow civil servants to assess the situation and determine whether they can safely report for work or not.

"We want people to go to work peacefully, borders must function and all aspects of Zimbabwean life must be normal," said Lieutenant General Asher Walter Tapfumaneyi, Commander of the Zimbabwe National Army.

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Although there are likely to be no protests, Zimbabweans might choose to stay at home and observe the situation away from any potential clash with state security agents.