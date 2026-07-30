Nigeria: Opposition Parties Knock Tinubu Over Worsening Insecurity, Poor Economy

Abuja — President Bola Tnubu's Tuesday remarks to Catholic Bishops on the improving security and economic situation in the country sparked backlash yesterday, with opposition parties challenging his claims and questioning the administration's handling of pressing national problems.

African Democratic Congress (ADC) criticised Tinubu for vowing to "fight to the finish" politically, telling him to focus on fixing the country's security crisis and defeating terrorists, rather than fighting the opposition.

National Publicity Secretary of ADC, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, who voiced the criticism, also said, at a different forum, that members of the party would not trust their votes with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during the coming elections.

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That was as Allied People's Movement (APM) described as illusory claims by the president to the Catholic Bishops that the economy and the security situation in the country had improved.

APM said such claims stood in sharp contrast to the harsh realities on the ground.

In a related development, former Vice President and presidential candidate of ADC, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, described the latest revelation that the federal government exceeded its 2024 borrowing limit by N4.79 trillion, pushing fresh borrowing to N12.62 trillion, as further proof that the Tinubu administration had lost control of the country's finances.

Equally, yesterday, the media office of the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, accused the federal government and its political allies of deliberately diverting public attention from Nigeria's worsening economic and security challenges by amplifying trivial controversies.

In a statement signed by Abdullahi, ADC slammed the president's "fight to the finish" comments as a disturbing political obsession at a time when the country was grappling with worsening insecurity, including the recent attack on Naridon village in Kaduna State that claimed at least 30 lives.

Describing Tinubu as Nigeria's "Statement Maker-in-Chief," ADC said the president had become "a commentator" on insecurity but "a combatant" against the opposition, accusing his administration of responding to attacks with condemnations rather than decisive action.

ADC said it was deeply concerned that Tinubu chose his meeting with members of Catholic Bishops' Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, to declare that he was prepared to "fight to the finish" politically, even as Nigerians continued to live under the shadow of terrorism, banditry and violent crime.

According to the ADC spokesman, "This is our message: Mr President, the fight Nigerians elected you to lead is not against the opposition. It is against the terrorists, kidnappers, and armed criminals who continue to kill innocent citizens and destabilise communities across the country."

Abdullahi added, "Only hours before the president's remarks, at least 30 people were killed in a late-night attack on Naridon village in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State. Homes were burnt. Families were displaced. Another community was left devastated by an attack that should never have happened.

"Yet, the president, whose primary duty is to protect and preserve Nigerian lives, has chosen, instead, to serve as Nigeria's Statement Maker-in-Chief. After every attack comes another statement. After every massacre comes another condemnation.

"After every tragedy comes another expression of sympathy. Nigerians did not elect a Commander-in-Chief to become the nation's chief issuer of condolence statements."

ADC said, "What is equally disturbing is that when it comes to insecurity, President Tinubu is a commentator. However, when it comes to the opposition, he is a combatant. Mr President should reserve decisive words and actions like 'fight to the finish' to defeat the terrorists, bandits, and kidnappers who continue to shed innocent Nigerian blood, not the opposition who want to save Nigerians from his misrule and failure.

"Instead of preparing for another political fight, President Tinubu should be leading the fight against those who have turned communities across the country into killing fields and forced countless Nigerians from their homes. That is the battle the country expects him to win."

The statement said, "After more than three years in office, this administration cannot point to a security record that justifies political bravado.

"Given its catastrophic failure to secure lives and property, one would have expected the president to be reflecting on his record, not digging in politically."

ADC said it believed elections were won by performance, not by declarations of political toughness.

Abdullahi added, "The president's real opponents are not the opposition. They are terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and the growing insecurity that continues to claim innocent Nigerian lives.

"Those are the enemies he was elected to fight, and as things stand today, they remain undefeated."

We won't leave its votes in INEC's hands

Meanwhile, speaking in Ilorin yesterday, Abdullahi said in 2027, ADC would not trust its votes with INEC.

He stressed, "For ADC to win 2027 elections, the party would defend its votes wholeheartedly during the period."

He told newsmen during an exercise to sensitise residents of the state on the presence of ADC in the state.

Abdullahi said, "With due respect, INEC still has people that are committed to doing the right thing but we are not going to run our election based on trust.

"We know what they are capable of doing, we trusted them in 2023 and we saw what happened, we are not going to trust them with our votes.

"That's why we are saying whether in a free and fair election or not Tinubu will lose because we are going to protect our votes, we don't trust them."

On how they planned to protect their votes, Abdullahi said, "We are not going to tell you but that's what we are going to do if we must win this election.

"When we were planning it, they thought that they would not be able to sensitise the people because we don't have money unlike other parties who will rent a crowd.

"We were shocked that people walked from Adeita roundabout in the heart of Ilorin to this place (Basin area of Ilorin) where the ADC state secretariat is located and that is unbelievable and this also shows that ADC is the alternative for Kwarans come 2027."

Abdullahi urged Kwarans to join the new shift in the politics of the state to advance the socio-economic growth of the rural populace come 2027.

APM to FG: Your Claims of Economic Recovery Illusory

APM described claims by Tinubu at the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) that the economic and security situation in the country had improved as illusory.

APM said such claims stood in stark contrast to the harsh realities on the ground.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Abubakar Yusuf, the opposition said the president made such false claims to spiritual leaders of the status of Catholic Bishops, at a time when millions of Nigerian families were sinking deeper into abject poverty and terrorists were having a field day killing, maiming, and kidnapping citizens across the country.

APM stated, "It is unfortunate that instead of being candid about his failures and seeking help, President Tinubu is engaging in forum shopping to downplay and play cheap politics with the nation's dire security and economic situation.

"Contrary to claims by President Tinubu that 'the economy has recovered' and that his administration has steered the nation from 'bankruptcy and the dark tunnel of uncertainty,' independent data from credible institutions show that the poverty rate has risen above 63 per cent in 2026.

"This indicates that over 140 million Nigerians have been plunged into poverty under the Tinubu administration."

Yusuf stated, "How can President Tinubu make such claims when, in reality, his administration has mortgaged the future of our nation through reckless external borrowing, which has risen to a scary $51.86 billion under his misrule and is projected to hit $72.6 billion by 2027?

"How can President Tinubu think that any Nigerian, let alone clergymen who are in constant touch with the suffering masses, will believe his claims that the economy is improving, especially after he triggered an increase in fuel price to over N1,500 per litre; a development that set off an adverse chain reaction that pushed transport fare, food prices, school fees, medical bills, house rents, electricity tariffs, and the prices of everyday goods and services far beyond the reach of ordinary citizens?"

On security, APM invited Nigerians to note that the Tinubu administration had taken no decisive action beyond making promises and commitments in the fight against terrorism. Yusuf said, "Instead, some officials of the Tinubu administration and certain leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) continue to make unguarded statements that embolden terrorists, including voicing antagonism against calls for an international probe into acts of terrorism in Nigeria."

The APM spokesman stated, "Since President Tinubu claims that Nigeria is better under his administration, the APM challenges him not to travel abroad for medical treatment, but rather to stay in the country for the remainder of his term and benefit from the 'wonderful' healthcare his administration has provided."

APM also challenged Tinubu to demonstrate his claimed achievements by leaving the comfort of the Presidential Villa to travel by road to any city of his choice in Nigeria or visit any local market, and attempt to tell Nigerians that their lives had improved over the last three years.

APM urged Tinubu's handlers to stop exposing the president to public ridicule, as such forum shopping to peddle false performance claims will not save him from defeat in the 2027 general election.

The party stated, "Indeed, such antics will not help President Tinubu against our presidential candidate, Oyo State Governor Engr. Seyi Makinde, who has demonstrated the requisite capacity, administrative skill, presence of mind and integrity to effectively lead our nation out of the woods where President Tinubu has plunged it."

Atiku: With N12.62trn Debt, Tinubu Has Lost Control

Atiku yesterday described the revelation that the federal government exceeded its 2024 borrowing limit by N4.79 trillion, pushing fresh borrowing to N12.62 trillion, as another proof that Tinubu administration had lost control of the country's finances.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku said Nigerians were promised that the painful removal of fuel subsidy, repeated tax hikes, and other harsh economic measures would reduce borrowing and restore fiscal stability.

Instead, the country was witnessing the exact opposite: endless borrowing, ballooning debt and unprecedented waste, the statement said.

According to the Budget Office, the federal government borrowed 61.2 per cent above what was approved by the National Assembly. Worse still, an additional N3.19 trillion classified as "budget support" was obtained, despite no such provision existing in the approved budget, with no clear disclosure of its source.

According to Atiku, "This is not an isolated incident. It fits into a disturbing pattern that has become the defining signature of the Tinubu administration: duplication, opacity and reckless fiscal management.

"This is the same government that has been caught creating fake agencies, padding budgets with duplicated allocations, hiding trillions under the mysterious Service Wide Vote, allocating obscene sums for luxury SUVs while critical sectors gasp for survival, and now borrowing far beyond the limits approved by law.

"What exactly is all this borrowing funding? Certainly not education, where children continue to learn under deplorable conditions. Certainly not healthcare, where hospitals remain underfunded. Certainly not security, where innocent Nigerians are massacred while security agencies complain of inadequate funding.

"Certainly not infrastructure, because the roads remain death traps and electricity has become an expensive luxury.

"The tragedy is that Nigerians are being forced to service debts whose benefits they cannot see."

Atiku said, "Even more troubling is the contradiction that defines this administration. Only days ago, it emerged that high crude oil prices have handed the federal government an estimated N7.98 trillion oil windfall, yet instead of reducing borrowing, the government has continued to pile debt upon debt.

"A government earning windfalls while borrowing recklessly is not suffering from lack of revenue; it is suffering from lack of discipline."

The former vice president added, "The Budget Office report further reveals that debt servicing alone consumed N12.36 trillion, exceeding the budget by more than 52 per cent. Nigeria is fast approaching the dangerous point where government exists primarily to borrow in order to repay previous borrowings."

He stated, "This is not economic reform. It is fiscal vandalism. No responsible government mortgages the future of unborn generations while simultaneously presiding over duplicated budgets, wasteful expenditures, opaque financial practices and an ever-expanding bureaucracy. The question Nigerians must now ask is simple: where is all the money going?

"When revenues increase, borrowing also increases. When taxes increase, borrowing still increases. When subsidy is removed, borrowing accelerates. When budgets are padded and duplicated, borrowing becomes the answer once again.

"This is not governance. It is a debt addiction."

According to the former vice president, "The ADC believes Nigeria deserves a government that lives within its means, eliminates waste, restores transparency, blocks leakages and channels public resources into productive investments rather than financing an endless cycle of borrowing.

"The Nigerian people cannot continue paying today's taxes to service yesterday's loans while tomorrow's generations inherit only debt."

Presidency Diverting Attention from Nigeria's Economic Crisis, Says Obi Media Team

The media office of the presidential candidate of NDC, Peter Obi, yesterday, accused the federal government and its political allies of deliberately diverting public attention from Nigeria's worsening economic and security challenges by amplifying trifling controversies.

In a statement signed by its spokesman, Idris Zekeri Jnr, the media office said the reactions trailing Obi's recent television interview reflected a coordinated effort by the ruling establishment to shift national discourse away from the country's deepening socio-economic crisis.

According to the statement, rather than responding to Obi's proposals on governance reforms, economic recovery, and national development, political opponents had resorted to "weaponising minor slips" and promoting distractions aimed at avoiding accountability.

Part of the statement read, "The Peter Obi Media Office has been compelled to react to the reactions to our principal's recent television interview, having observed with growing concern the persistent attempts by paid political operatives, propaganda machinery and elements aligned with the ruling establishment to divert national attention away from the pressing socio-economic challenges confronting Nigeria today."

It added that Obi had used the interview to highlight the structural defects in Nigeria's governance architecture, the severe economic hardship facing citizens, and practical measures for national recovery.

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But he lamented that attention had instead shifted to issues it regarded as inconsequential.

Zekeri stated, "After the NDC presidential candidate painstakingly outlined the structural defects in our governance, the crippling economic hardship and concrete steps toward national revival, the public has once again witnessed the predictable reflex of the ruling class: a desperate scramble to weaponise minor slips, cherry-pick narratives and elevate non-issues over critical national debate."

The media team stated that the country's worsening economic indicators demanded urgent policy attention rather than political distractions.

It said millions of Nigerians were grappling with rising inflation, food shortages, escalating energy costs, unemployment and widespread insecurity, insisting that these challenges should dominate public discourse.

"While millions of Nigerian families continue to suffer under the weight of hyperinflation, food insecurity, skyrocketing energy costs, widespread unemployment and unrelenting insecurity, the political elite and their mouthpieces are fixated on peddling trivialities.

"This is not an accident; it is a calculated political strategy designed to keep the public emotionally agitated and intellectually distracted from demanding real accountability."

The media office maintained that Nigeria's most pressing challenge was poor governance rather than political exchanges or semantic controversies.

It said the country required a serious conversation on rebuilding the economy, restoring the value of the naira, improving security, and transforming Nigeria from a consumption-driven economy into a productive one.

Zekeri stated, "Nigeria is in a crisis of governance, not a battle of soundbites. The debate that Nigeria desperately needs today is not about political drama or deliberate semantic distortions; it is about how to rescue a failing economy, restore the purchasing power of the naira, secure innocent lives and transit our nation from a consumption-driven economy to a productive powerhouse."

The organisation also said the Obi-Kwankwaso Movement would not be drawn into distractions orchestrated by the political class.

The NDC spokesman stated, "We reject the rules of engagement set by the ruling class. The Obi-Kwankwaso Movement and the millions of patriotic Nigerians who stand with us will not be dragged into the gutter of trivial controversies created by those who have failed the nation. We refuse to allow those responsible for the country's current plight to set the agenda for public discourse."

The statement appealed to journalists and Nigerians, particularly young people, to remain focused on issues affecting their welfare and future rather than political theatrics.

It urged the media and the public to continually demand answers from government on measures being taken to address food inflation, insecurity, declining agricultural productivity, and rising poverty.

The Obi media stated, "Whenever the handlers of this administration attempt to turn a national conversation into a circus of irrelevancies, ask them the hard questions: Where is the plan to lower food inflation? How do we secure our farms and highways? What is being done to rescue millions falling below the poverty line?"

Reaffirming Obi's political commitment, the media office said the former Anambra State governor would remain focused on advocating competence, transparency, accountability, and practical solutions to Nigeria's challenges.

The media office, stated, "Peter Obi remains unwavering in his commitment to a new Nigeria built on competence, character, transparency and actionable solutions.

"No amount of coordinated distraction or smear will deter him from speaking truth to power and standing firmly with the Nigerian people.

"Let us remain focused on the issues that truly matter. A new Nigeria is possible, but only if we refuse to be distracted."