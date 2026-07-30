Africa: Nigerian Army Named Africa's Best in Counter-Terrorism Operations for 2025

Abuja — The Nigerian Army has been recognised as Africa's Best National Army in Counter-Terrorism Operations for 2025 by African Security Watch, in recognition of its exceptional operational achievements, strategic leadership and unwavering commitment to combating terrorism and violent extremism across Nigeria.

According to a statement by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele, the award underscored the Nigerian Army's emergence as Africa's leading force in Counter-Terrorism and Counter-Insurgency Operations (CTCOIN).

It reflected years of sustained, intelligence-driven operations that have significantly degraded terrorist networks, restored security to affected communities and contributed to regional peace and stability.

The prestigious award was formally presented to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, at the Army Headquarters, Abuja, by Major General Teriworie Gagariga, who had earlier received it on behalf of the Nigerian Army during the African Security Watch Awards Ceremony in Banjul, The Gambia.

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The recognition further affirmed the Nigerian Army's growing reputation as a professional and highly capable institution whose operational doctrine, combat experience and institutional best practices continued to serve as valuable reference points for armed forces across the African continent.

Receiving the award, the COAS described the honour as a proud recognition of the extraordinary courage, professionalism, resilience and unwavering dedication of Nigerian Army officers and soldiers who continue to make immense sacrifices in defence of Nigeria's sovereignty and the protection of its citizens.

He noted that the award validated the effectiveness of the Nigerian Army's evolving CTCOIN strategy and reinforce its position as a continental model for addressing complex security challenges.

Lieutenant General Shaibu dedicated the award to the gallant officers and soldiers, who paid the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty and to their families, whose steadfast support remained invaluable.

He emphasised that their courage and selfless service have continued to inspire the Nigerian Army's determination to secure the nation and preserve peace for all Nigerians.

The Chief of Army Staff also reaffirmed the Nigerian Army's resolve to sustain its operational successes through enhanced intelligence-led operations, stronger joint and multi-agency collaboration, rigorous training, improved personnel welfare and the acquisition of modern capabilities.