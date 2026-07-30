Liberia: How a Serbian Former Kickboxer Ended Up in Liberia's U.S.$318 Million Cocaine Bust

Monrovia — A few days after Liberia recorded its largest cocaine seizure in history, one of the prime suspects turned out to be a former kickboxer. Srd̵an Seleš was arrested at a stash house in the capital last week alongside a Spanish Colombian national, Johann David Garces Grajales. As the case has drawn international attention, Serbia's ruling Serbian Progressive Party, known as the SNS, has drawn its own line in the sand, flatly denying any ties to the former fighter.

From the Ring to a Stash House

Seleš fought under the nickname "the Serbian Pitbull" and finished his career with a record of five wins and four losses. His last fight came eleven years ago, when heavy hands and what was described as supreme cardio carried him past French fighter Gaétan Sautron. FrontPageAfrica's own look into his fight history found he later signed an exclusive contract with the GFC promotion, where he split a pair of bouts -- a loss to Turkish fighter Fatih Ulusoy on a split decision, and a technical-knockout win over Sautron in the third round, the same opponent named as his final fight. A career that never quite broke through, and, according to reporting circulating in Serbia this week, Seleš eventually turned to a life of drugs and crime.

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He was one of two foreign nationals arrested in the July 21 raid on the VOA Community stash house, where Liberian authorities recovered a cocaine haul worth roughly US$318 million. Reuters, citing Liberian National Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman, reported that one of the two men arrested held passports from both Spain and Colombia, while the other held a Serbian passport -- consistent with Seleš's nationality, though Reuters didn't name him directly.

The SNS Denies Any Ties

In a statement published this week in the Serbian daily Informer, the Serbian Progressive Party acknowledged that news of Seleš's arrest had spread through social networks, and that speculation had started almost immediately that he was a party member. The party said reports, and even photographs, had circulated purporting to show Seleš as an SNS member -- including an image presented as his membership card.

"All of this would be perfectly fine if the blockaders who tried to discredit the ruling party in this way did not miss the age and hometown of the arrested person," the party said, using the term commonly applied in Serbia to opposition protest activists. "The only truth is that Seleš really 'fell' in Liberia, everything else is a cheap hoax and montage from the blockader kitchen."

The party's case rests on what it says is a factual error in the alleged membership card. "While in the announcements they state that the arrested Seleš was born in 1986, on the mounted [membership] card there is a JMBG starting with 1102955..., which would mean that he was born in 1955," the party said, referring to Serbia's national identification number, which encodes a person's date of birth. "So much for the accuracy of their sources. It is another in a series of clumsily staged attacks where events are misused to pack fake affairs. There is only one truth -- the arrested person is responsible for his actions, and everything else is blockader fabrications that fall away immediately."

Diplomatic Passport Claim Denied Too

The SNS membership card wasn't the only claim making the rounds. Serbian social media accounts aligned with the opposition also alleged that Seleš had been traveling on a Serbian diplomatic passport -- a claim that, if true, would point to a far deeper connection to the Serbian state than a party card ever could.

Serbia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs shut that one down too. General Secretary Dušan Kozarev said plainly that "Srd̵an Seleš does not have a diplomatic passport, nor is he any kind of diplomat." No Serbian institution has independently confirmed Seleš's identity or background beyond what's circulated informally in Serbian media, and FrontPageAfrica hasn't independently verified the SNS's account of the identification-number discrepancy either.

What can be said with confidence is that this whole dispute is playing out entirely within Serbia's own polarized media environment. Serbia has been convulsed for more than a year by an opposition protest movement, and pro-government and opposition-aligned outlets have been trading accusations over the Seleš case since his arrest became public. No international wire service or investigative outlet -- Reuters included -- has weighed in on either the SNS membership claim or the diplomatic passport claim. Both remain confined to dueling accounts inside Serbia's domestic press.

Balkan Networks in West Africa's Cocaine Trade

Whatever the truth of his party ties, Seleš's arrest fits a pattern researchers have been tracking for a while now. A report by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime, cited by RFI, found that criminal networks from Montenegro, Serbia and Albania have become deeply embedded in West Africa's cocaine trade, increasingly serving as the connective tissue between Latin American cartels and local intermediaries on the ground.

"Groups from Montenegro, Serbia and Albania are today among the most significant actors in the global cocaine trade, and their presence in the region is increasingly entrenched," Lucia Bird Ruiz, director of GI-TOC's Observatory of Illicit Economies in West Africa, told RFI. The report found Balkan operatives are often sent to West Africa for months at a stretch to work as brokers -- managing shipments, building relationships with local partners, keeping things discreet -- frequently in partnership with Latin American organizations including Brazil's Primeiro Comando da Capital.

A third of Europe's cocaine now transits through West Africa, according to the report, and that share could climb to half by 2030 as traffickers shift away from routes more heavily policed between Latin America and Europe directly.

Background: Liberia's Record Bust

The raid that led to Seleš's arrest capped a month that's reshaped Liberia's national security conversation. It started June 8, when authorities intercepted 237.6 kilograms of cocaine at Roberts International Airport, worth more than US$19.2 million, in a shipment police say came from Sierra Leone and was headed for Britain. Coleman has said that case has been linked to Dutch fugitive Jos Leijdekkers, one of Europe's most-wanted traffickers, though he's declined to say how.

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Then, on July 21, the joint security operation raided the VOA Community stash house and recovered 3,971 kilograms of cocaine -- the largest seizure in Liberia's history, more than sixteen times the weight of the RIA haul. Video and images released by police showed a house filled with cardboard boxes and cling-film-wrapped suitcases marked "Coco" and "Poseidon." Coleman has said police haven't established a link between the two cases and believe the cocaine came from different sources, with a chemical analysis to pin down the shipment's country of origin still pending as of the raid.

The fallout inside Liberia's own security institutions has since spread through the police and the NSA, with a police intelligence chief fired over an alleged bribe, an NSA operative named over an alleged $300,000 payment, and several more officers under interrogation. A subsequent charge sheet filed at the Paynesville City Magisterial Court formally named twelve defendants, including Seleš and Garces Grajales, on charges ranging from trafficking to criminal conspiracy to illegal possession of a firearm.

For now, the question of who Srd̵an Seleš really is -- a washed-up fighter who drifted into crime, a foot soldier in a much larger Balkan network, or, as some in Serbia allege and his own party denies, someone with ties reaching into Belgrade politics -- remains unsettled on every front but one. He is, as the SNS itself put it, responsible for what happens next.