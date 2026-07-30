Nigeria: VP Shettima - We Must Praise President Tinubu for Establishing Regional Development Commissions

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The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, has said the vision behind the creation of new regional development commissions is to further unlock and harness the unique strengths and opportunities in the various regions for Nigeria's collective prosperity.

He thus stated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu need to be praised for such foresight and directional leadership.

He said the vision must however be backed by innovation, effective collaboration and integrity in the discharge of the mandate of the various regional development bodies, noting that the "Renewed Hope Agenda is about translating policy into tangible improvements in the lives of Nigerians."

The Vice President stated this on Wednesday when he received the management of the South West Development Commission (SWDC) led by its board chairman, Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi, on a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

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Recalling the mandate of the commission, Senator Shettima said, "The South West region, with its history of enterprise, innovation, education and industry, has a pivotal role to play in Nigeria's development journey. Your commission must be known for delivery, not bureaucracy. Nigerians will measure your success by the quality of roads built, jobs created, businesses supported, and communities transformed."

The VP noted that collaboration was also key in the realisation of the mandate of the South West Development Commission and the improvement of the livelihood of the people.

His words: "Across the world, successful regions are those that invest in innovation, human capital, technology and regional integration. The South-West is well-positioned to lead Nigeria in these areas. I encourage you to work closely with the state governments across the south west, traditional institutions, the private sector and development partners.

"Development succeeds when institutions collaborate, not compete. Peer review is very important. I urge you to reach out to the other regional development commissions and share ideas that will transform the fortunes of our various regions."

On the selection and execution of projects and programmes across communities in the region, He said "every project must be transparent, measurable and capable of attracting private investment, our job as government is to create the enabling environment for investments to thrive."

The Vice President urged the commission and other regional development bodies to be guided by integrity, innovation and results, reiterating the Federal Government's support for every genuine effort that advances regional development and national prosperity.

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Earlier, the chairman of the commission's board, Senator Adetunmbi, commended the Tinubu administration, noting with admiration the government's economic and structural reforms that culminated in the creation of the regional development commissions, among other benefits.

He also commended the Vice President for his leadership of the National Economic Council (NEC), which he said is transforming governance at the sub-nationals with tangible projects executed across the country.

Senator Adetunmbi briefed the Vice President on the proposed roadmap for the commission's interventions in infrastructure, human capital development and related projects across the region, stating its plans to conduct a robust baseline study to properly guide the commission's programmes.

The chairman also sought the Vice President's guidance and support in working harmoniously with sub-nationals through the National Economic Council to avoid the duplication of efforts and improvement in the delivery of democracy dividends to the people.

Also present at the meeting were Managing Director of the commission, Dr Charles Akinola, executive directors and members representing the various states and geo-political zones on the board of the commission.