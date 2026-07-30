Liberia: Boakai, Saudi Fund Inaugurate 81 Km Gbarnga-Salayea Road

President Joseph Nyuma Boaka and the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) have inaugurated the Gbarnga-Salayea Road Project, marking a new milestone in the longstanding development partnership between the two sides.

President Boakai led the ribbon-cutting alongside His Excellency Sultan Al-Marshad, CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), symbolizing their shared commitment to Liberia's development progress. The project was co-financed by SFD, which provided a USD 20 million concessional loan, alongside fellow Arab Coordination Group member institutions (BADEA, OPEC Fund, and the KFAED), together with the Government of Liberia.

The new 81-kilometer highway connects Gbarnga in Bong County to Salayea in Lofa County, transforming daily life for thousands of people. By providing a safe, reliable route, the road is already making it easier for children to reach school, families to access healthcare, and local businesses and farmers to connect with new markets. The project is expected to boost regional trade, strengthen social ties, and help drive inclusive economic growth across central and northern Liberia.

The new highway strengthens regional connectivity, boosts trade and improves access to schools, healthcare and essential services for communities

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The project marks SFD's fourth development project in Liberia, reinforcing a partnership spanning almost five decades

Mr. Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al-Marshad, CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development, said: "The Gbarnga-Salayea Road is a clear demonstration of what a genuine, long-term development partnership can achieve. Since 1978, the Saudi Fund for Development has been committed to Liberia's growth - and today, we see that commitment come to life in every kilometer of this road, connecting communities, expanding economic opportunities, and improving lives. . For us, it is not just about numbers - it is about lasting impact for communities. We look forward to deepening this partnership in the years ahead."

The inauguration built on nearly five decades of SFD engagement in Liberia, including support for the Tubman Bridge-Bomi Hills Road, Bushrod Thermal Power Station Expansion, and Roberts International Airport Rehabilitation. Across these four projects, SFD has contributed approximately USD 58.8 million to Liberia's development in the transport and energy sectors.

About the Saudi Fund for Development

The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) is a government institution that provides concessional development loans, to finance projects and programs in developing countries.

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Since its establishment in 1974, SFD has financed more than 800 projects and programs in over 100 countries, with a total value exceeding USD 22 billion. These projects span sectors including transportation and communications, social infrastructure, agriculture, energy, industry and mining, among others. These projects contribute to generating socio-economic growth and improving the living standards of disadvantaged communities in countries most in need.

SFD's activities are guided by international development principles and support the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The Fund also works to strengthen development cooperation through partnerships with regional and international organizations.