Liberia: Govt Secures Over U.S.$350m in Strategic Investments

The Liberian Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Amara Soko Sackor, continues to advance the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Economic Diplomacy agenda, helping secure more than US$350 million in development financing and strategic investment commitments through Liberia's longstanding partnership with leading Arab development institutions.

The milestone was underscored during the dedication of the Gbarnga-Salayea Highway, followed by the signing of a financing agreement for the 56-kilometre Salayea-Konia Road Project and high-level engagements with representatives of the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA), the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED), and the OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID).

Addressing dignitaries during the dedication ceremony, Ambassador Sackor reflected on his unwavering commitment to the Gbarnga-Salayea Road Project, recalling that his advocacy for the initiative began in 2013.

He described the completion of the highway as the culmination of years of sustained diplomatic engagement, perseverance, and the enduring friendship between Liberia and its Arab development partners.

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The Ambassador paid solemn tribute to two engineers who passed away before witnessing the completion of the project, noting that their dedication, professionalism, and sacrifices will forever remain an enduring part of the road's legacy and Liberia's development history.

He also expressed profound appreciation to the Infrastructure Implementation Unit (IIU) of the Ministry of Public Works, the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, Minister of Public Works Roland Lafayette Giddings, and Minister Beysolow for their leadership and collaboration throughout the implementation of the project.

Ambassador Sackor further recognized Engineer Maimuna Jalloh and Engineer Ashraf A. Hassan, commending their technical expertise and steadfast commitment from the project's inception through its successful completion.

As part of the engagements, Liberia signed a US$63 million financing agreement for the construction of the 56-kilometre Salayea-Konia Road, further expanding the country's road network and improving regional connectivity.

The development partners also committed to reviewing Liberia's request for financing the estimated US$80 million Konia-Voinjama Road Project upon the completion of the required technical assessments.

Beyond road infrastructure, Ambassador Sackor announced that Liberia had secured US$190 million in financing for the Botota-Foya Power Transmission Line, a landmark investment expected to significantly expand electricity access and stimulate economic growth across several counties. Development partners also committed US$29 million toward the construction of a major sports stadium and an additional US$25 million to strengthen Liberia's water and sewer infrastructure.

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Additionally, the financing institutions pledged grant support to strengthen the institutional capacity of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and presented a US$150,000 grant to the Liberian National Muslim Women Organization, reaffirming their commitment to supporting community development and promoting social inclusion initiatives.

While celebrating these achievements, Ambassador Sackor urged the Arab development partners to broaden their investments beyond infrastructure by supporting Liberia's priority sectors, particularly energy, agriculture, and education.

He emphasized that increased investment in these sectors would accelerate economic transformation, create employment opportunities, strengthen food security, and improve the quality of life for the Liberian people.

The Ambassador noted that these achievements reflect the growing success of Liberia's Economic Diplomacy agenda, demonstrating how strategic international partnerships are translating into tangible development outcomes.

He reaffirmed Liberia's commitment to deepening cooperation with its development partners in pursuit of sustainable economic growth, expanded infrastructure, and shared prosperity for all Liberians.