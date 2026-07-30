Liberia: Ohchr Strengthens Law Reform Commission

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has donated critical office equipment to the Liberia Law Reform Commission (LRC) to strengthen the institution's capacity as Liberia advances efforts to establish the War and Economic Crimes Court (WECC) and the National Anti-Corruption Court (NACC).

The donation, which includes laptops, printers, a digital Nikon camera, and office stationery, is intended to enhance the LRC's ability to review and reform Liberia's legal framework in support of transitional justice, accountability, and the fight against impunity for past human rights abuses and corruption-related offences.

Established by an Act of the National Legislature in 2011, the Liberia Law Reform Commission serves as the government's principal institution responsible for reviewing, reforming, codifying, and modernizing the country's laws. The Commission is mandated to ensure that Liberia's legal framework remains responsive to emerging national realities and consistent with international legal obligations.

The handover ceremony took place at the LRC headquarters in Monrovia, where OHCHR Representative to Liberia, Christian Mukosa, reaffirmed the UN human rights body's commitment to supporting national institutions responsible for implementing victim-centred transitional justice mechanisms.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"OHCHR remains committed to strengthening the capacity of national institutions to ensure that the WECC and the NACC planned to be soon operational are inclusive, credible, and responsive to the needs of the victims," Mukosa said.

He noted that providing the LRC with essential resources reinforces national efforts to develop legal frameworks for both courts that are grounded in international human rights principles and responsive to the needs of victims.

According to Mukosa, sustained collaboration between OHCHR and Liberian institutions is critical to ensuring that key transitional justice initiatives--including the establishment of the WECC, NACC, and other accountability institutions--are built on strong legal and human rights foundations.

The support comes at a crucial stage in Liberia's transitional justice process, as legislation establishing the War and Economic Crimes Court and the National Anti-Corruption Court has been submitted to the National Legislature for consideration.

As part of its mandate, the LRC plans to conduct a comprehensive review of Liberia's laws governing responses to serious human rights violations and corruption-related crimes to ensure they comply with international legal standards.

Representing the Embassy of Sweden, First Secretary Susanna Elmberger said strengthening the Law Reform Commission is essential to ensuring that Liberia's transitional justice institutions are supported by robust legal frameworks consistent with international human rights standards.

Elmberger disclosed that since January 2025, Sweden has been providing financial support to OHCHR to strengthen the capacity of key national institutions involved in Liberia's transitional justice agenda. These institutions include the Office for the Establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court for Liberia (OWECC-L), the Independent National Commission on Human Rights (INCHR), the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), civil society organizations, academia, and the media.

She said the support is intended to promote a coordinated, inclusive, and comprehensive transitional justice process across Liberia.

Receiving the equipment on behalf of the Commission, LRC Chairman Cllr. Varmah expressed gratitude to OHCHR and the Government of Sweden for their continued partnership and commitment to strengthening Liberia's justice sector.

"The Commission looks forward to the continuous collaboration subsisting between OHCHR and LRC," he said, describing the assistance as timely as the country prepares for the establishment of the WECC and NACC.

Beyond the equipment donation, OHCHR is also partnering with the Law Reform Commission to recruit a national legal consultant who will undertake a comprehensive review of Liberia's legal framework relating to corruption-related offences.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia International Organisations Refugees By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The review is expected to support the development of legislation that aligns the future National Anti-Corruption Court with international legal standards and the Liberian Government's commitment to combating corruption and ending impunity.

The donation forms part of OHCHR's broader support for Liberia's transitional justice programme, which seeks to implement key recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission through the establishment of accountability mechanisms for atrocities committed during Liberia's civil conflicts, while also strengthening efforts to prosecute corruption-related crimes.

The initiative reflects continued international support, particularly from Sweden, for Liberia's pursuit of justice, accountability, reconciliation, and the rule of law.