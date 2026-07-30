Nigeria: Commonwealth Games - Bronze Medalist Ajayi Speaks On What Drives Success

Ajayi's bronze medal ended Nigeria's long wait for a men's 100m medal at the Commonwealth Games, confirming his status as one of Africa's fastest sprinters after a remarkable season.

Fresh from winning a historic bronze medal in the men's 100m at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, Nigeria's Kayinsola Ajayi has turned the spotlight away from himself and onto the community that shaped his journey.

The 21-year-old sprinter, who became the first Nigerian man in two decades to win a Commonwealth Games medal in the blue-riband event, says he hopes his success will inspire young people from Ikorodu and other communities across Nigeria to dream big.

"It doesn't matter where you come from. You can do it," Ajayi told PREMIUM TIMES after receiving his bronze medal in Glasgow on Wednesday.

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His message comes at a time when Lagos is placing renewed emphasis on grassroots sports development.

Under the leadership of Director General Lekan Fatodu, the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC) has embarked on an ambitious reform agenda focused on grassroots sports development, talent identification, athlete welfare, and the creation of stronger pathways from schools and local communities to elite competition.

As part of that vision, Lagos is set to host the inaugural National Intermediate Games, while the Commission continues to expand access to sporting facilities, establish talent hubs across the state's five IBILE divisions and strengthen partnerships with schools, parents and community clubs to ensure promising athletes are identified early and nurtured to reach their full potential.

While Ajayi's rise predates some of these reforms, his journey offers a compelling example of the type of talent that exists in communities like Ikorodu when young athletes are given opportunities to develop.

The sprinter, whose achievements have frequently been celebrated by the media, said he takes immense pride in representing his Ikorodu neighbourhood.

"I feel great about it," he said.

"People always say, 'Ikorodu to the world,' and I'm proud to be part of that. It feels good to know you're putting Ikorodu on the map."

Ajayi believes success should never be determined by where an athlete is born or raised.

"Some people think that because you're from Ikorodu, you can't make it, but that's a big lie," he said.

"If you're disciplined, you know what you're doing, you trust yourself and trust God, everything will work out. It doesn't matter where you come from. You can do it."

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Historic breakthrough

Ajayi's bronze medal ended Nigeria's long wait for a men's 100m medal at the Commonwealth Games, confirming his status as one of Africa's fastest sprinters after a remarkable season.

Yet, the Nigerian admitted that he arrived in Glasgow with even bigger ambitions.

"I went out there with the mindset of becoming the first Nigerian man to win gold in the 100m at the Commonwealth Games," he said.

"I wanted to win so badly. I really wanted that gold. But I'm grateful to come away with a medal."

The performance capped a memorable year in which Ajayi broke the Nigerian record, equalled it twice and claimed back-to-back victories on the Diamond League circuit.

"I'm proud of myself," he said.

"I'm on the right path and doing the right things. I'm consistent, and that's part of being a good athlete."

Staying humble

Despite his growing reputation, Ajayi says staying grounded remains one of his greatest strengths.

"After the race, I just go back to my normal self," he said.

"I don't feel like I'm bigger than anybody. At the end of the day, you have to humble yourself. You don't have to let all of that get into your head."

At only 21, the Commonwealth medallist believes he is still at the beginning of his journey.

"I still have a lot of time. I'm only 21, so I have to keep working, keep trusting myself and keep trusting God."