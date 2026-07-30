Nigeria: Commonwealth Games - Nwachukwu Reveals 'Secret' Behind World Record, Gold Medal in Glasgow

The reigning Commonwealth champion also acknowledged President Bola Tinubu, the leadership of the National Sports Commission, her coaches and other officials for their roles in her success.

Nigeria's Goodness Nwachukwu has attributed her Commonwealth Games gold medal and world-record performance to improved preparation and support for Team Nigeria ahead of the Glasgow 2026 Games.

Fresh from retaining her Commonwealth title in the women's F42-44/61-64 discus event, Nwachukwu praised the efforts of the National Sports Commission (NSC), coaches and support staff, saying the environment created before and during the Games gave athletes the confidence to perform at their best.

"The preparation for this Commonwealth was so amazing," Nwachukwu told PREMIUM TIMES after her victory.

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"I want to say thank you. They motivated us and kept our morale very high. Our morale was very, very high. With everything they did and the promises they made, I was confident going into the competition."

The reigning Commonwealth champion also acknowledged President Bola Tinubu, the leadership of the National Sports Commission under Chairman Shehu Dikko and DG Bukola Olopade, her coaches and other officials for their roles in her success.

"I just want to use this opportunity to say a very big thank you to God Almighty because it is God first," she said.

"I also want to say a big thank you, starting from Mr President, our Chairman, our Director General, my coach and all the officials for their support. They put everything together for us and helped me achieve my goal. To God be all the glory."

Nwachukwu's victory did not come easily.

The Nigerian endured a nervy start, struggling with her opening attempts despite an encouraging warm-up.

"I was asking myself, 'What is happening?' because my warm-up was very good, but my first and second throws were not what I expected," she recalled.

"My coach and everyone around me kept telling me to calm down. That really helped."

She gradually found her rhythm, moving into medal contention with her third throw before saving her best for last.

"Before my final throw, my coach told me, 'Now you can explode. This is the last throw.' I was the last athlete to compete, so I knew I had to attack. That was when the world record came."

Beyond physical preparation, Nwachukwu stressed that success at the highest level also depends on discipline and mental resilience.

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"It's all about training, focus, determination and discipline," she said.

"You have to keep yourself together no matter the circumstances that come your way. Your mental strength is very important. You also have to train hard because if you don't train, you cannot succeed. Work hard, ask God for His help, and He will help you."

While celebrating another Commonwealth triumph, the Nigerian said her attention has already shifted to the next major target.

"My focus now is on the shot put because that is the event for the Paralympics," she said.

"Preparation starts now because next year we have the World Championships, which will also serve as part of the qualification process for the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games."

With the right preparation, motivation and support, Nwachukwu is positive she will do well at the next Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.