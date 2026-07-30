Nigeria: Remo Stars Appoint Olumide Ajibolade As New Head Coach

Ajibolade steps into the role after transforming Beyond Limits into one of Nigeria's leading football academies, with sustained domestic success, historic promotions and international triumphs defining his tenure

Ex-Nigeria Premier League champions Remo Stars have named Olumide Ajibolade as their new Head Coach, promoting one of the club's most successful homegrown tacticians following an extraordinary spell with Beyond Limits Football Academy.

The appointment rewards years of excellence in youth development, team management and player progression, while reinforcing the Ikenne club's philosophy of promoting from within its football development structure.

Ajibolade steps into the role after transforming Beyond Limits into one of Nigeria's leading football academies, with sustained domestic success, historic promotions and international triumphs defining his tenure.

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A remarkable rise through the Remo Stars system

Ajibolade's journey within the Remo Stars Sports Club project began in 2019 when he was appointed head coach of the club's Under-17 team at the Remo Stars Academy.

His stock continued to rise following the establishment of Beyond Limits Football Academy in 2021, where he was tasked with leading the ambitious project.

Since then, he has overseen one of the country's most successful football development programmes, combining consistent silverware with an outstanding record of producing elite young talent.

Dominance in youth football

Under Ajibolade's leadership, Beyond Limits became the benchmark in the TCC League, winning five league titles in six seasons.

The academy lifted the championship during the 2020/21, 2021/22, 2022/23, 2023/24 and 2025/26 campaigns, establishing itself as the competition's dominant force.

His side also excelled in knockout competitions, winning consecutive TCC Cup titles in the 2023/24 and 2024/25 seasons before adding the TCC Super Cup in 2025.

At the state level, Beyond Limits also enjoyed success under his guidance, winning the Ogun State FA Cup in both 2024 and 2026.

Historic promotions and national glory

Ajibolade's success was not confined to academy football.

He masterminded Beyond Limits' promotion from the Nationwide League One (NLO) to the Nigeria National League (NNL) during the 2022/23 campaign, then guided the club to another historic promotion to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) just a season later.

The 2023/24 campaign ended on a memorable note as Beyond Limits were crowned Nigeria National League champions in Enugu, completing one of the most remarkable rises by a Nigerian football club in recent years.

Flying Nigeria's flag on the international stage

Beyond Limits also earned global recognition under Ajibolade's leadership.

In 2024, the academy etched its name into history by winning the prestigious Viareggio Cup in Italy, one of the world's most respected youth football tournaments.

His side continued their international success by conquering the Gothia Cup in Sweden in back-to-back editions, lifting the trophy in both 2025 and 2026.

Those achievements further enhanced the academy's growing reputation as a producer of players capable of competing with the world's best young talents.

Renowned for developing future stars

Beyond the trophies, Ajibolade has built a reputation as one of Nigeria's finest youth developers.

Throughout his time at Beyond Limits, he has nurtured and developed numerous footballers who have gone on to establish successful professional careers with clubs across Europe and around the world.

His emphasis on technical development, discipline and long-term player growth has made Beyond Limits one of the country's leading talent factories.

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Reward for excellence

Remo Stars described Ajibolade's appointment as a reflection of the club's unwavering commitment to continuity, excellence, and the recognition of outstanding performance within its football development structure.

The NPFL champions believe his promotion represents another important milestone in sustaining the philosophy that has driven the club's rise in recent years.

As he begins a new chapter with the Sky Blue Stars, popularly known as "Coach Olumide" amongst the club's fan base and loyalists, Ajibolade will now be tasked with building on the club's recent successes and leading Remo Stars into a new era both domestically and on the continental stage; but, firstly, with a promotion back to the topflight from the NNL.

The club also congratulated the highly-rated tactician on his appointment and wished him every success in his new role as head coach of the reigning Nigerian champions.