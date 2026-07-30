Ghana: MTN Commits $1.1bn to Expand Network

KUMASI — MTN Ghana has announced plans to invest US$1.1 billion over the next three years to expand its network infrastructure, grow digital services and strengthen financial technology.

The investment, unveiled at the company's 30th anniversary celebrations, is expected to accelerate Ghana's digital transformation and support broader socio-economic development.

Out of the total amount, US$380 million has been earmarked for 2026 alone.

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Speaking at the MTN Media and Stakeholders Forum in Kumasi on Tuesday, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Angela Mensah-Poku, said the investment would focus on improving network coverage, scaling up next-generation technology and deepening financial inclusion.

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The forum was held under the theme: '30 Years of Progress - Powered by You.'

She indicated that about 800 new cell sites would be constructed across the country next year to address network gaps and improve data capacity, particularly in rural and semi-urban communities.

Mrs Mensah-Poku explained that MTN was also upgrading its core network systems to move beyond pilot stages into full commercial deployment of 5G technology.

According to her, the rollout would deliver faster internet speeds, support advanced enterprise solutions and improve productivity across businesses.

She added that part of the investment would go into strengthening the Mobile Money (MoMo) ecosystem and enterprise digital platforms to expand financial access and support the growth of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

Mrs Mensah-Poku said the decision to scale up investment was informed by strong performance in the first quarter of 2026, driven largely by increased demand for data and digital financial services.

She stated that the move reflected MTN's confidence in Ghana's economic prospects.

Mrs Mensah-Poku said the investment was about building a digitally connected, inclusive and resilient economy for the country.

Tracing the company's journey, she recalled that MTN entered the Ghanaian market in 1996 as SpaceFon at a time when fixed telephone lines dominated communication. The brand later transitioned to Areeba before becoming MTN in 2007.

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She noted that over the past three decades, the company had evolved from a basic voice and SMS provider into a leading digital and financial technology company.

Currently, MTN commands over 60 per cent of the mobile voice and data market, contributes about six per cent of the country's total tax revenue and supports thousands of jobs through its agents and vendor networks.

On sustainability, Mrs Mensah-Poku said the company would transition a significant part of its network infrastructure to renewable energy as part of efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

She added that MTN would also expand youth-focused digital skills and coding programmes, as well as interventions in health and education.

Mrs Mensah-Poku commended media practitioners in the Ashanti Region for their role in documenting the company's growth over the years.

She said the Kumasi forum marked the beginning of a nationwide stakeholder engagement tour to commemorate MTN's 30 years of operations in Ghana.