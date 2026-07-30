Ghana: Stakeholders Call for Protection of Coastal Ecosystems

West African countries have been urged to intensify efforts to protect their marine and coastal ecosystems through the adoption of Nature-based Solutions (NbS) and Other Effective Area-based Conservation Measures (OECMs).

The call was made at the opening of a regional workshop on Marine and Coastal OECMs in West Africa, held in Accra yesterday.

The event brought together government officials, conservation experts, development partners and representatives of coastal communities to explore ways of strengthening marine biodiversity conservation and promoting the sustainable use of ocean resources.

OECMs are areas which, although not formally designated as protected zones, are managed in ways that ensure the long-term conservation of biodiversity.

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The Chief Director of the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Dr Afisah Zakariah, said healthy oceans were essential for food security, job creation, economic growth and climate resilience.

She noted that marine resources in the sub-region were increasingly under threat from overfishing, pollution, climate change and coastal erosion, underscoring the need for stronger collaboration among countries.

Dr Zakariah explained that OECMs provided an opportunity to recognise and support areas already contributing to biodiversity conservation, even if they were not officially classified as protected areas.

She reaffirmed Ghana's commitment to working with partners to promote sustainable ocean governance and achieve global biodiversity targets.

A representative of the European Union, Ms June Shinnebach, also emphasised the importance of safeguarding marine ecosystems, noting that millions of people in West Africa depended on fisheries and other ocean resources for their livelihoods.

She said the European Union would continue to support initiatives aimed at strengthening regional cooperation, promoting sustainable fisheries and enhancing biodiversity conservation.

Ms Shinnebach encouraged countries in the sub-region to share knowledge and best practices in order to improve the management of marine and coastal areas.

The National Coordinator of the NbS Project at the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), Ms Dorcas Owusuaa Agyei, said OECMs complemented marine protected areas and provided an avenue to recognise conservation efforts by local communities and other stakeholders.

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She indicated that such recognition would not only improve biodiversity conservation but also support the livelihoods of coastal communities.

Ms Agyei added that the workshop would build the capacity of participants to identify, assess and report OECMs in line with international standards.

She expressed optimism that the programme would strengthen regional collaboration and support the integration of OECMs into national biodiversity strategies.

The four-day workshop is expected to produce recommendations to guide West African countries in expanding effective marine and coastal conservation, while ensuring the sustainable use of ocean resources.