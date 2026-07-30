Ghana: Beyond Convenience - What Constitutes a Political Prisoner?

opinion

The phrase "political prisoner" is used often in public debate, on social media, in news commentary, and sometimes in legal argument. Because it carries moral weight, people reach for it when they want to signal injustice. But frequency of use has also made the term loose. From a professional and legal standpoint, careless use risks undermining public confidence in the judiciary and in due process, especially in a democracy where the rule of law is supposed to operate without fear or favour.

To bring clarity, we should start with the core meaning. A political prisoner, properly understood, is a person who is detained or imprisoned not primarily because of a criminal act proven through due process, but because of political motives, affiliations, beliefs, or associations. The key element is the absence or subversion of fair legal procedure, and the presence of state power being used to punish dissent, silence opposition, or protect those in authority from challenge.

That definition has several parts that matter.

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First, due process. In a constitutional democracy, a person is deprived of liberty only after arrest, charge, trial, and conviction according to law. Evidence is tested. The accused has the right to counsel, to be heard, and to appeal. If all of that has occurred and a court has found guilt beyond reasonable doubt, then the person is a convict, not a political prisoner, even if the underlying law is politically controversial. To call such a person a "political prisoner" simply because we disagree with the law or the verdict blurs the line between policy disagreement and procedural injustice.

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Second, motive and power. The term traditionally applies where detention is "at the pleasure" of an opponent who holds privileged power and uses it to deny rights of freedom. That can happen for different stated reasons: alleged threat to national security, threat to public safety, or even "for their own protection." History shows that governments have used all three justifications to hold people without charge. When detention is indefinite, when access to lawyers is blocked, when trials are held in secret or charges keep changing, the question of political motivation becomes legitimate.

Third, context. In a democracy where human rights are central to public discourse, genuine cases of political imprisonment are perceived as rare, precisely because constitutions, independent courts, and a free press are designed to prevent them. That does not mean they cannot occur. It means the burden of proof is higher. Allegations should be tested against facts: Was there a charge? Was there a trial? Was the law applied equally? Were there irregularities that suggest the case was driven by politics rather than evidence?

This is why precision in language matters. Mislabelling every arrested activist, politician, or critic as a "political prisoner" does two things. It weakens the term for those who may truly be held without due process. And it creates public distrust in institutions that, in many cases, are doing exactly what they are supposed to do: apply the law impartially. Justice loses credibility not only when it is wrong, but also when it is constantly accused of being wrong without evidence.

At the same time, we must not swing to the other extreme and assume that a court verdict automatically proves the absence of politics. Courts operate within political systems. Laws themselves can be used selectively. Prosecutors have discretion. Security agencies have wide powers. That is why vigilance, not cynicism, is required. Civil society, the media, and the bar have a role in monitoring whether procedure was followed, whether bail was unreasonably denied, whether charges fit the conduct, and whether patterns emerge that suggest targeting.

Four scenarios help illustrate the distinction: Conviction after full trial. A person is charged, represented, tried, and convicted for fraud, incitement, or any other offence. Appeals are heard. This is a legal prisoner, even if the person is a political figure.

Detention without charge. A person is held for weeks or months under preventive detention laws, with limited access to courts. This raises serious due-process concerns and may fit the political prisoner description.

Selective enforcement. A law is applied only to one group of critics while similar conduct by others is ignored. The legal process exists, but the motive is suspect. This is the grey area where public scrutiny is most needed.

Protective custody. A person is detained "for their own safety." Even with good intentions, prolonged detention without judicial review can become a rights violation.

What, then, should guide public discussion? Three principles.

Accuracy. Use "political prisoner" only when there is evidence of detention without due process or with clear political motive. Otherwise, say "accused," "convict," "detainee," or "person on trial." Words shape perception.

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Institutional respect. Criticise decisions, not the entire judiciary. Point to specific procedural flaws, not blanket claims. That strengthens accountability without eroding the institution.

Democratic vigilance. In a democracy, human rights are not a slogan. They are tested in bail hearings, in open courts, in the right to appeal, and in the ability of journalists and lawyers to ask questions. When those mechanisms work, the space for true political imprisonment shrinks. When they are weakened, the risk grows.

In sum, a political prisoner is not simply someone whose politics are unpopular, nor someone convicted of a crime while holding political office. It is someone deprived of liberty outside the safeguards of law, often because power is being used to manage opposition rather than to administer justice. We must be careful in our choice of words not just for convenience or for rhetorical effect, but for reality. Precision protects both the individual who may be wronged and the system that, most of the time, is meant to deliver justice without fear or favour.

That balance is what keeps democracy credible and human rights meaningful.

The Writer is an Assistant Director of Prisons