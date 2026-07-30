Nigeria: Strike - Ondo Gov Approves ₦1.1bn for Varsity, Urges Lecturers to Return to Work

ASUU began a fresh industrial action on 10 July to demand the payment of outstanding salaries and the implementation of negotiated agreements.

In a bid to end the strike called by the Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU), Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA), the Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has announced the release of N1.1billion to settle outstanding salaries of the lecturers.

ASUU began a fresh industrial action on 10 July to demand the payment of outstanding salaries and the implementation of negotiated agreements.

The union said its members were owed three months salaries - May, June and July.

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In a statement on Wednesday by the governor's Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan, a total of N1.1billion "Special Intervention Fund" was approved for the university.

"The intervention is specifically to offset outstanding salary arrears owed to staff of the institution and to bring an end to the ongoing industrial dispute in the institution," the statement said.

"The governor has directed the Ministry of Finance and the University Management to ensure prompt release and disbursement of the funds, and has called on the Unions to suspend strike and return to work in the interest of our students and the development of the institution.

"This gesture reaffirms the Aiyedatiwa administration's belief that a well-motivated workforce is critical to building a 21st century university that can compete globally."

However, the union insisted that paying the salaries of its members alone was not enough.

It says the Ondo State Government should also implement the 2025 Federal Government/ASUU agreement.

The AAUA ASUU Chairman, Boluwaji Oshodi, said although the union had received information that Mr Aiyedatiwa had released funds to the university, it would only suspend the strike after members received salary alerts.

He said, "Government has not spoken to us directly, but it has discussed with the university management. The information reaching us is that the governor has released some money to the university management to offset the salaries."

The varsity had, in a statement on Monday by the Deputy Registrar, Information, Protocol and Public Relations, Sola Imoru, said Mr Aiyedatiwa had approved a special intervention fund to enable the university to meet its financial obligations.

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But Mr Oshodi restated that ASUU would not rely on assurances from the government until the outstanding salaries were actually paid.

The lecturers embarked on a four-month strike in August last year over unpaid salaries and the disputes lasted until November after it reached an understanding with the state government.