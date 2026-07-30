Ghana/Mali: Wafcon 2026 - Ghana Cruise Past Cape Verde As Cameroon Edge Mali in Thrilling Group D Opener

Both victories leave Ghana and Cameroon level on three points ahead of a mouthwatering clash between the two African heavyweights in the second round of group fixtures

Ghana and Cameroon made winning starts to their 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) campaigns on Wednesday, defeating Cape Verde and Mali respectively to seize early control of Group D.

The Black Queens eased to a comfortable 2-0 victory over tournament debutants Cape Verde in Casablanca, while the Indomitable Lionesses overcame Mali 2-1 in a fiercely contested encounter thanks to a match-winning brace from Ngah Manga.

Both victories leave Ghana and Cameroon level on three points ahead of a mouthwatering clash between the two African heavyweights in the second round of group fixtures.

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Ghana make winning start against spirited Cape Verde

Ghana began their quest for continental glory in impressive fashion, defeating first-time participants Cape Verde 2-0 to lay down an early marker in Group D.

The Black Queens wasted little time asserting their authority as Doris Boaduwaa fired them into the lead after just six minutes.

Experienced defender Portia Boakye turned provider with a perfectly weighted pass that released Boaduwaa, who calmly finished to give Ghana the ideal start.

The early breakthrough allowed the four-time finalists to dictate the tempo of the contest and settle into a comfortable rhythm against a Cape Verde side making history with their maiden appearance at the continental championship.

Ghana's rich tournament experience was evident throughout the opening half as they managed possession well and prevented the debutants from creating meaningful opportunities despite Cape Verde's determined efforts.

The Black Queens have now maintained their impressive record against WAFCON newcomers, extending a run in which they are yet to lose to a tournament debutant.

Own goal seals comfortable victory

Cape Verde returned for the second half hoping to mount a response, but Ghana effectively ended the contest nine minutes after the restart.

Another dangerous attack forced confusion inside the Cape Verde penalty area, with defender Eleia Vieira inadvertently turning the ball into her own net in the 54th minute to double Ghana's advantage.

The own goal gave the Black Queens the breathing space they needed, allowing head coach Kim Lars Björkegren to rotate his squad while maintaining complete control of proceedings.

The Ghana bench played its part during the closing stages as Alice Kusi, Princella Adubea, Abena Opoku and Evelyn Badu were introduced to help preserve the lead and secure a clean sheet.

Cape Verde's difficult evening ended on a sour note deep into stoppage time when Klaydiana Borges was shown a straight red card, forcing the island nation to finish their historic first WAFCON match with 10 players.

While defeat was a disappointing start for Cape Verde, simply reaching the tournament represents a landmark achievement for women's football in the country following an impressive qualification campaign that included a memorable comeback against Mali.

For Ghana, however, the victory provides the perfect platform as they seek to improve on the bronze medal they claimed at the previous edition.

Ngah Manga inspires Cameroon past Mali

Elsewhere in Casablanca, Ngah Manga produced a match-winning display as Cameroon defeated Mali 2-1 in another entertaining Group D encounter.

The victory continued Cameroon's dominance over the West Africans, extending their impressive head to head record to four wins and one draw from their previous five meetings.

It was the sixth meeting between both nations at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations, and once again they served up a fiercely competitive contest.

Cameroon struck first in the 14th minute through Galatasaray forward Ngah Manga. The striker displayed superb technique to chest down a lofted pass before calmly beating the goalkeeper with a composed finish at the near post.

Mali fight back before Cameroon prevail

Mali refused to be rattled by the early setback and gradually worked their way back into the game.

Their persistence paid off in the 30th minute when goalkeeper Michaely Bihina brought down Aïssata Traoré while attempting to gather a through ball inside the penalty area.

The referee pointed to the spot, and Traoré confidently converted the resulting penalty to draw Mali level.

The remainder of the opening half remained evenly balanced, with both sides creating promising opportunities but failing to find another breakthrough before the interval.

The intensity continued after the restart as both teams searched for a decisive goal, and that moment eventually arrived in the 72nd minute.

Following a VAR review, Cameroon were awarded a penalty, and Ngah Manga stepped forward once again to calmly convert from the spot, completing her brace and restoring the Indomitable Lionesses' advantage.

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Mali threw players forward in search of another equaliser during the closing stages, but Cameroon defended resolutely.

The West Africans' final opportunity came in the dying seconds when substitute Fatoumata Diarra connected with an inviting delivery inside the box.

However, her effort lacked sufficient power to trouble Bihina, who gathered comfortably to preserve Cameroon's victory.

Heavyweight showdown awaits

The result marks another successful chapter for Cameroon in one of their most favourable WAFCON fixtures.

The Indomitable Lionesses are making their 13th appearance at the continental championship, having featured in every edition since 1998 apart from the previous tournament.

Attention now shifts to Sunday's highly anticipated Group D clash between Ghana and Cameroon, with both sides looking to build on winning starts in what promises to be one of the standout fixtures of the group stage.

Meanwhile, Mali and tournament debutants Cape Verde will both be chasing their first points of the competition as they battle to keep their hopes of reaching the knockout rounds alive.