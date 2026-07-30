Nigeria: 'I'm for Relationship or Marriage, but Against Women Using Them to Escape Poverty,' Geh Geh Clarifies

"Everything is about understanding, not even advice."

Days after his wedding dominated conversations on social media, self-proclaimed financial expert Emmanuel "Geh Geh" Obruste has said he has no issue with relationships but opposes women who enter them as a way out of poverty.

He made the remarks in an interview on the "Before Tomorrow Comes (BTC) podcast" on Wednesday, where he maintained that relationships should be built on genuine affection rather than financial dependence.

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PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Geh Geh confused his followers and Nigerians after his wedding video went viral; he later explained that the video promoted his upcoming movie, "Our In-Law."

Speaking on the podcast, he said many men sabotage their own financial progress by focusing on impressing women rather than building wealth.

He said, "To know if a woman loves you is to see if she's investing in your life and supporting your growth. I'm not against relationships, but I'm against women who want to use them as a poverty escape route.

"Everything is about understanding, not even advice. Imagine meeting a woman who's supporting you as a man in every way, and when you finally make it, you'll never forget that type of woman."

Sacrifice

Geh Geh further advised men to focus on building and safeguarding their financial well-being rather than making costly sacrifices for their romantic partners.

He advised men to seek out partners whose lifestyles matched their own, describing the advice as rooted in common sense.

READ ALS0: "Did I ever tell you not to marry?" -- Geh Geh after wedding videos surface

"The principles at my university are: don't train a woman in school, don't stress yourself for a woman, don't open a business for a woman. If you're looking for a businesswoman, go for one who already has a business; if you want a graduate, go for someone who's already a graduate.

"The day a woman marries you, she'll stop paying rent. Someone who isn't contributing is still taking, because the name 'wife' or 'girlfriend' is attached to it. A lady who doesn't have anything should go for a guy who has nothing, because a guy who doesn't have anything, a lady won't date him", said Geh Geh.

Geh Geh backed his position with examples from the animal kingdom, arguing that in many species, females, not males, bear responsibility for feeding the family.