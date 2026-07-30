South Africa/Cote d'Ivoire: Banyana Face Defining Wafcon Clash With Ivory Coast

Desiree Ellis and her Banyana Banyana charges face an uphill battle against Ivory Coast on Friday night after losing their opening 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations match against Tanzania. Only victory against the Ivorians would guarantee that the South Africans remain in the Morocco-hosted tournament.

South Africa's quest for second Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) title took a major blow when they were defeated 2-1 by Tanzania on Monday. Now Banyana Banyana are looking to shake off that shock opening-match loss of the 2026 edition by beating current Group B leaders Ivory Coast.

The two countries are in action on Friday, 31 July. The match begins at 7pm at the Moulay Rachid Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco. The South Africans know that they are under immense pressure, while the Ivorians (who beat Burkina Faso 4-1 in their opener), come into the clash with maximum confidence.

The Lady Elephants are playing in their first Wafcon tournament in 12 years. Before they pummelled Burkina Faso in their 2026 tournament opener, Ivory Coast had last featured at the premier competition of African women's soccer in 2014. That year they beat Banyana Banyana 1-0 to claim the bronze medal.

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Having watched South Africa create numerous opportunities against Tanzania, but fail to take them, will bolster the Ivorians' belief that they can pile more pressure on Banyana Banyana. Despite their disastrous start against the Twiga Stars, Desiree Ellis' charges are confident they can bounce back.

Banyana players speak

"It...