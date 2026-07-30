Gambia: Digital Reform Doubles Gambia's Tax Revenue to D25b - Finance Minister

The Gambia's annual tax revenue has more than double in just three years without broad-based tax increases, according to Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Seedy Keita, who attributed the sharp rise to digital reforms, stronger tax administration and efforts to plug leakages in the revenue collection system.

Speaking during an interview on Coffee Time with Peter Gomez, Keita said tax revenue rose from D11 billion in 2022 to D25 billion in 2025, representing an increase of more than 124 percent.

"The total tax revenue collected as of 2022 for the whole year was D11 billion. In 2025, three years down the line, total tax collected was D25 billion. That's more than 124 percent in three years," he said.

The minister stressed that the increase was achieved without introducing new taxes on the general public, saying government instead focused on ensuring that existing taxes were properly collected.

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"This was achieved not on the back of any tax increases. The only tax rates we've increased were the sin taxes, such as gambling, alcohol and cigarettes. We are not overtaxing citizens. We are just saying, let the state collect what belongs to the state by law and according to law," he said.

Keita said the gains followed a series of reforms launched after he assumed office in 2022, including the creation of a Directorate of Revenue and Taxes, the approval of the country's first Domestic Resource Mobilisation Strategy and the rollout of digital systems to improve tax collection.

Among the reforms, he highlighted the introduction of ASYCUDA World for customs processing, digital excise stamps, fuel marking technology, rental tax digitalisation, electronic VAT invoicing, telecom revenue assurance and the planned Integrated Tax Administration System (ITAS), which will allow taxpayers to file taxes electronically.

"Every reform we introduced has produced remarkable results. In a number of instances, revenue has increased by more than 100 percent, proving there was leakage in those areas," he said.

Keita said the country's domestic resource mobilisation programme has also earned international recognition, noting that both the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank commended The Gambia's reforms during the recent approval of the fifth review of the Enhanced Credit Facility and the Resilience and Sustainability Facility.

He said the increased revenue has enabled government to expand spending on public services, including salary adjustments for civil servants, while maintaining that the objective of the reforms is to improve efficiency rather than place additional tax burdens on Gambians.

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