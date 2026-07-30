Gambia: MCA Claims It Was Not Served Aki Report Amid Audit Concerns

The National Audit Office (NAO) has raised a red flag over the Medicines Control Agency's (MCA) failure to produce the Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Investigation Report during the audit of its 2021-2024 financial statements, saying the omission prevented auditors from verifying whether recommendations from the investigation had been implemented.

The matter, classified as a high-priority finding, forms part of the agency's management letter and highlights concerns over accountability and access to key documents required for the audit process.

According to the report, auditors requested the AKI Investigation Report but were not provided with the document for review.

"We requested for the Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Investigation Report. However, we were not provided for our review," the auditors stated.

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The report cites Section 160(4) of the Constitution of The Gambia, which empowers the Auditor General and authorised officers of the National Audit Office to inspect all books, records, reports and other documents necessary for carrying out their constitutional responsibilities.

Without the report, auditors said they could not determine whether the findings and recommendations arising from the AKI investigation had been acted upon.

"We could not confirm the recommendations whether they were implemented," the report noted.

The auditors recommended that management ensure a copy of the report is made available without delay to enable proper review.

In response, MCA management said the agency had never been provided with the AKI Investigation Report.

"MCA was never provided with this AKI Investigation Report," management stated.

It explained that it would engage the Governing Board to request the document, with the Executive Director assigned responsibility for the remedial action. Management, however, said the matter could only be regularised once the report is provided to the agency.

Despite the explanation, auditors maintained that the issue remains unresolved.

"Board and Management must ensure that the said report is provided for our review," the auditors stressed in their further comments.

Beyond the missing AKI report, the audit also uncovered governance shortcomings within the agency. Auditors found that some staff appointment letters did not comply with Regulation 0204 of the MCA Service Rules because they lacked important information such as employees' grades and probation periods.