Gambia: Judiciary Admits 45 New Lawyers to the Bar

The Judiciary of The Gambia yesterday admitted 45 newly qualified legal practitioners to the Bar in a ceremony presided over by Chief Justice Hassan B. Jallow at the High Court in Banjul.

The new lawyers comprise 21 females and 24 males. The event was attended by members of the Gambia Bar Association, the Judiciary, the General Legal Council and dignitaries from across the justice sector.

Delivering the keynote address, Gambia Bar Association President Counsel Neneh M.C. Cham described the occasion as a defining milestone. She said the legal profession is founded on respect, integrity and service to justice.

"The profession is noble because its members are entrusted with upholding the rule of law," she said. Counsel Cham urged the new lawyers to respect the courts at all times, even when they disagree with rulings.

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"When you don't agree with a ruling, you don't insult the court. You appeal. That is what professionals do," she said, adding that integrity, honesty, fairness and hard work should define their careers.

Speaking on behalf of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Solicitor General Hussein Thomasi said enrollment marked the assumption of a solemn responsibility to safeguard justice.

"By virtue of your enrollment, you are no longer merely students of the law. You are now custodians of justice and participants in the noble profession that shapes the very fabric of our society," he said.

Mr. Thomasi stressed that the law exists to serve the people and that lawyers must advance justice, protect rights and promote the public good.

"The public must be able to trust that lawyers will stand firm even when it is inconvenient, unpopular or personally costly," he added.

Speaking on behalf of the new lawyers, Counsel Muhammed Ceesay described the day as the start of a lifelong commitment to justice and service to humanity. He thanked families, lecturers and senior lawyers, and urged colleagues to remain humble and ethical.

"We commit to the law, we commit to justice and we commit to humanity, for we indeed are called to leadership," he said.

In his address, Chief Justice Jallow congratulated the 45 practitioners, noting the admission coincided with his departure from office, which he called "a happy coincidence."

He outlined three core obligations: duty to the client, duty to the court, and duty to the community. He stressed that duty to the court and to truth takes precedence over all else.

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"As ministers in this temple of justice, you are supposed to serve that temple with truth and honesty over and above even the interests of your clients," he said.

The Chief Justice urged the new lawyers to be guardians of the public interest and defenders of judicial independence.