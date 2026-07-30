Gambia: Gabonese President Due in Banjul Today

President Adama Barrow will host the President of the Gabonese Republic, His Excellency Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, for a State Visit to The Gambia from 30th July to 2nd August 2026, aimed at strengthening the longstanding bilateral relations between the two countries.

During the visit, the two Heads of State will hold a tête-à-tête, followed by official bilateral talks at State House in Banjul to review existing areas of cooperation and explore new opportunities for partnership between the two countries.

President Oligui Nguema will also visit key government infrastructure projects and historical areas. These include:

The National Food & Drug Quality Control Laboratory in Brusubi; the University of The Gambia, Faraba Campus; the National Emergency Treatment Centre in Farato; Kachikally Crocodile Pool in Bakau.

The visit will be marked by a State Banquet hosted by President Barrow in honour of his distinguished guest, and will reaffirm the shared commitment of The Gambia and Gabon to deepening bilateral cooperation and promoting sustainable economic development.

H.E. Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, 51, was officially inaugurated as Gabon's fourth President in May 2025, following the country's first democratic presidential election in decades.

President Oligui Nguema's term is expected to focus on good governance, economic reform and improved livelihoods as he delivers on his campaign promises.