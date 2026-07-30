Gambia: 19 Suspected Sierra Leoneans Arrested in Brusubi

The Lower West Coast Region (LWCR) Task Force has arrested 19 suspected Sierra Leonean nationals during an operation at an uncompleted building in Brusubi.

The arrests were made on Tuesday, 28 July 2026, following information received from a member of the public alleging that a group of young men had been frequently visiting the premises under suspicious circumstances.

Acting on the information, officers of the Lower West Coast Region Task Force swiftly proceeded to the location, where they found the 19 individuals inside the uncompleted building.

According to the Task Force, some of the suspects attempted to flee upon the arrival of the officers. However, all 19 individuals were successfully apprehended during the operation.

The suspects are currently being held at the Brusubi Police Station, where screening and investigations are ongoing.

The authorities have not yet disclosed the identities of the individuals or provided details regarding the nature of the alleged suspicious activities that prompted the operation.

The outcome of the ongoing screening and investigations is expected to determine whether any of the suspects will face further action.

The arrest forms part of continuing efforts by security authorities to respond to information from members of the public and address suspected unlawful activities within communities.