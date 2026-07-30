Nigeria: Fake News Fueling Insecurity, Says Information Minister

UMUAHIA — The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has warned that fake news, misinformation and hate speech have become tools being exploited by criminal elements to fuel insecurity and undermine national unity.

Idris spoke on Thursday at the South-East Regional Security Summit held in Umuahia, Abia State, organised by the Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa, in collaboration with the South-East Governors' Forum.

The summit attracted governors from the region, senior military officers, lawmakers, traditional rulers, President-Generals of communities, religious leaders, civil society organisations, security agencies and other stakeholders.

Addressing participants, the minister said security could no longer be the sole responsibility of government and security agencies, stressing the need for a whole-of-society approach involving citizens, communities, traditional institutions and the media.

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"The theme of this summit captures an enduring truth. Security cannot be delivered by government alone. It requires a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach where institutions, communities and citizens work together with a shared sense of purpose," he said.

Idris described the South-East as a region known for enterprise, innovation and resilience, assuring that the Federal Government remained committed to restoring peace and security across the zone.

He said the administration of President Bola Tinubu had adopted a comprehensive security strategy combining military operations, intelligence-led policing, judicial reforms, economic development and strategic partnerships.

The minister noted that the government had continued to strengthen the capacity of security agencies and expand security formations to improve coverage across the country.

He stressed that security and development were interconnected, arguing that communities with access to infrastructure, education, employment and economic opportunities were less vulnerable to crime and extremism.

Idris cited ongoing investments in roads, power and digital infrastructure in the South-East as part of efforts to stimulate economic growth and improve security.

He also highlighted the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), saying the initiative was aimed at ensuring more young Nigerians remained in school and reducing their vulnerability to criminal recruitment.

On misinformation, the minister said modern security challenges were no longer fought only on the battlefield but also in the information space.

"Criminal groups are increasingly exploiting misinformation, disinformation and hate speech to spread fear, divide communities and weaken national cohesion," he said.

He warned that false information circulated on social media could trigger panic, erode public confidence and strengthen criminal networks.

To tackle the challenge, Idris said the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, in partnership with UNESCO, had established a Media and Information Literacy Institute to equip Nigerians, especially young people, with skills to identify fake news, verify information and resist online manipulation.

"The social media has enormous benefits, but if not properly used, it also has the capacity to create division, disharmony and chaos," he said.

The minister urged journalists to uphold professionalism and patriotism, warning against sensational reporting capable of promoting the interests of criminal groups.

"The media remains indispensable to democracy and nation-building. Whatever you report has the capacity either to unite us as a nation or to create division," he said.

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On constitutional reforms, Idris expressed support for the establishment of state police, describing it as a step towards making security more responsive to local realities.

He urged governors, state lawmakers, traditional institutions, civil society groups and other stakeholders to actively participate in the ongoing constitutional reform process.

The minister also called on traditional rulers, religious leaders and community organisations to strengthen cooperation with security agencies, promote dialogue and encourage peaceful coexistence.

"Peace is more than the absence of conflict. It is the presence of justice, opportunity, inclusion and hope," he said.

Idris expressed optimism that sustained collaboration among governments, security agencies and communities would make the South-East safer for businesses and residents.

"When the South-East is secure, Nigeria is stronger. When every region enjoys peace, our democracy flourishes," he declared.