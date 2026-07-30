Nigeria: Tinubu Told to Nominate Jonathan for UN Secretary-General

Yenagoa — The African Policy and Research Consortium (APRC) has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to nominate former President Goodluck Jonathan for the position of United Nations Secretary-General.

In a statement on Thursday, the convener of APRC, Prof. Edward Agbai, said Jonathan possessed the leadership experience, diplomatic skills and democratic credentials required to occupy the world's top diplomatic position.

Agbai said the UN needed a leader with proven executive experience and the ability to navigate complex global challenges.

"The United Nations needs a leader with proven executive experience, democratic credentials, and the ability to manage complex global challenges," he said.

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The group highlighted Jonathan's political experience as Nigeria's Vice-President from 2007 to 2010 and President from 2010 to 2015, describing his leadership record as evidence of his capacity for responsible governance.

APRC also praised Jonathan's decision to concede defeat after the 2015 presidential election, describing it as a significant contribution to democratic development in Africa.

According to the group, the peaceful transfer of power strengthened Nigeria's democracy and demonstrated Jonathan's commitment to constitutional order and national stability.

The consortium noted that since leaving office, Jonathan had continued to support democracy, peacebuilding and conflict resolution efforts across Africa through election observation and mediation assignments under organisations including the African Union, ECOWAS, COMESA, IGAD and the West African Elders Forum.

APRC said Jonathan's approach of dialogue, consultation and consensus-building had earned him international recognition, adding that such qualities were essential for a UN Secretary-General saddled with the responsibility of mediating conflicts and promoting global cooperation.

The group further argued that Jonathan's experience leading Nigeria's diverse population gives him a strong understanding of global development, security and environmental challenges.

It added that the emergence of an African candidate for the position would strengthen the continent's voice and influence in global governance.

APRC urged the Federal Government to begin diplomatic engagements with African countries and other international partners to build support for Jonathan's candidacy.

While acknowledging that securing the position requires broad international backing, the consortium said every successful campaign begins with identifying a credible candidate.

The group maintained that Jonathan's record of democratic leadership, regional diplomacy and peaceful conflict resolution makes him a strong contender for the UN Secretary-General role.

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It urged President Tinubu to support Jonathan's nomination, saying the move would advance Nigeria's diplomatic interests and promote Africa's push for greater representation in global institutions.