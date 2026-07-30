Liberia: Govt Seeks Jeety's Partnership to Reform Correctional System

The Ministry of Justice has launched a renewed appeal for greater private sector involvement in Liberia's prison rehabilitation efforts, calling on businessman and philanthropist Upjit Singh Sachdeva, popularly known as Jeety, to expand his humanitarian interventions beyond food donations and support programs aimed at transforming inmates into productive members of society.

The appeal was made during Jeety's annual July 26 Independence Day food distribution program at the Monrovia Central Prison, where officials of the Ministry of Justice praised his years of humanitarian service and urged him to partner with government in addressing the deeper challenges facing Liberia's correctional system.

Representing Justice Minister and Attorney General Cllr. N. Oswald Tweh, Assistant Minister for the Bureau of Corrections and Rehabilitation Atty. Gabriel F. Ndupellar said Liberia's prisons must no longer be viewed merely as detention facilities but as institutions where individuals can be rehabilitated, trained, and prepared for successful reintegration into society.

Ndupellar delivered a direct message to Jeety and other private sector actors: "Don't give up on our inmates."

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He stressed that prisoners remain part of Liberia's human capital and deserve opportunities to rebuild their lives regardless of the mistakes that brought them into conflict with the law.

"Before the coming into being of this government, Mr. Jeety distinguished himself as a philanthropist, a humanitarian, a caregiver, and someone who always wants to identify with the vulnerable population of our country," Ndupellar said.

He described Jeety's annual Independence Day outreach at the Monrovia and Kakata Central Prisons as a powerful demonstration of compassion toward some of Liberia's most forgotten citizens.

However, the Assistant Minister said the government now wants to see such interventions evolve into broader rehabilitation partnerships that include vocational training, entrepreneurship, skills development, and reintegration support.

"We have prepared a comprehensive rehabilitation proposal for inmates, and we intend to come back to Mr. Jeety to discuss how the private sector can support us in transforming our correctional facilities into centers of hope and productivity," Ndupellar disclosed.

He argued that Liberia's development agenda cannot succeed if the country ignores the thousands of people currently in correctional facilities, many of whom possess skills and talents that can contribute to national growth.

"We cannot build this country without looking back at the inmate population," he stated. "We have people with great potential who can contribute positively if we work together to develop those talents."

According to Ndupellar, rehabilitation remains a critical component of reducing repeat offenses because inmates who leave prison without skills, opportunities, or support often struggle to successfully reintegrate into their communities.

"Our goal is to create opportunities where inmates can use their skills, earn income for their families, and return to society with a better future," he said.

He noted that Liberia's correctional facilities house individuals from different backgrounds and circumstances, cautioning against the perception that every inmate is a hardened criminal.

The Assistant Minister explained that some individuals remain incarcerated while awaiting trial, while others are detained because they cannot meet financial obligations arising from minor offenses.

He cited examples of commercial motorbike riders whose motorcycles were stolen by criminals and who later became unable to compensate owners, resulting in prolonged detention.

"These are some of the issues we are looking at as a ministry," Ndupellar said, adding that addressing such challenges requires cooperation among government, private businesses, civil society organizations, and humanitarian partners.

He emphasized that the ultimate goal is to ensure that correctional facilities become places where people are given a genuine chance to change their lives.

Meanwhile, representatives of Jeety said the annual Independence Day food distribution represents more than a charitable activity, describing it as a reminder that inmates remain valuable members of Liberian society.

Speaking on behalf of Jeety, the company's manager said true independence must be reflected in how citizens care for one another, particularly those experiencing difficult circumstances.

"True independence is reflected not only in our nation's history but also in how we care for one another," the representative said.

He added that the initiative is intended to remind inmates that incarceration does not erase their dignity, humanity, or connection to the nation.

"Our presence here today is Jeety's way of saying you matter, you are valued, and you are part of this nation's journey," he said.

The representative praised prison authorities for their continued commitment to caring for inmates despite limited resources and difficult operating conditions.

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He also thanked volunteers and partners who supported the program, noting that the outreach was designed not only to provide food but also encouragement and hope.

"We hope this meal provides not only nourishment but renewed hope for a brighter future," he stated.

The Ministry of Justice says Liberia's correctional system requires increased investment in rehabilitation programs, vocational training, mental support services, and reintegration initiatives to prepare inmates for life after incarceration.

Officials believe partnerships with philanthropists like Jeety could help bridge resource gaps while supporting government's broader vision of building a justice system focused not only on punishment but also restoration and transformation.

As Liberia marks its 179th Independence Anniversary on Tuesday, July 28, the government says ensuring that vulnerable groups--including inmates--are not forgotten remains essential to building an inclusive and humane society.

For the Ministry of Justice, the message is clear: national development must include giving people a second chance.