Liberia: The Role of the Liberian Intellectual

Liberia has always produced educated people. From the founding of the republic to the present, the country has turned out lawyers, teachers, doctors, journalists, historians, economists, theologians, engineers, writers, and political thinkers.

Many studied at respected universities at home and abroad and went on to hold important positions in government, international organizations, religious institutions, corporations, and civil society. However, the country remains burdened by poverty, weak institutions, corruption, political patronage, economic dependency, and a public culture that rewards loyalty to personalities over commitment to principle.

The shortage, then, is of a different kind: too few intellectuals place their knowledge at the service of national transformation. (A second problem, turning theoretical knowledge into practice for the benefit of Liberians, deserves its own treatment and is set aside here.) An educated person possesses formal learning, professional qualifications, or technical skills. But an intellectual carries a deeper responsibility: to interpret society, challenge accepted falsehoods and connect individual suffering to the structures that produce it. Degrees alone produce educated people; intellectuals are made by what they do with what they know. Someone with several academic qualifications may still serve power rather than truth, while someone with no formal schooling may hold profound knowledge of society, history, culture, and human survival.

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Liberia's own history demonstrates this. Around 1833 (some even say as early as 1815), Momolu Duwalu Bukele, a Vai man from Grand Cape Mount County, developed the Vai syllabary after a dream in which a stranger showed him symbols representing sounds and meanings in his language. Bukele had no training in English or Arabic script, yet he and others built a writing system and founded schools to teach it. Long before the Liberian state existed, Liberians were producing knowledge systems of their own.

This fact, thus, answers one of Liberia's oldest intellectual problems: the assumption that knowledge begins with foreign education and written English. The settler state treated literacy as a marker of civilization and political superiority while dismissing indigenous knowledge carried through oral traditions, initiation societies, agriculture, craftsmanship, medicine, and community institutions. The remedy lies in joining these traditions to formal education instead of discarding either. The intellectual's task is to unite different forms of knowledge and to recognize the wisdom held in books and in lived experience alike.

Consequently, the Liberian intellectual must begin with humility. Knowledge belongs as much to farms, markets, mines, classrooms, hospitals, fishing communities, workplaces, and households as to universities, ministries, international organizations, and foreign consultants. The farmer understands how roads, markets, and climate affect production. The market woman understands inflation, taxation, and household survival. The patient understands the distance between government health announcements and the reality of an empty clinic. The graduate understands the frustration of unemployment in an economy where opportunity depends on connections. Connecting these experiences to the larger structures that shape national life is the intellectual's work. Poverty, unemployment, poor infrastructure, weak institutions, and inequality form a single web, tied to questions of governance, economic organization, political power, and historical development. The intellectual's first duty is to help Liberia understand itself.

Now, Liberia's crisis is intellectual as much as material. The country struggles to explain its own condition and to name its sources. Public debate runs on personalities, rumors, insults, ethnic division, and electoral calculation, while institutions, policies, and national priorities receive little serious attention. Private favors pass too easily for public development. A politician pays one child's school fees while the education system stays broken. An official funds one course of medical treatment while hospitals lack basic equipment. A leader distributes food during an election while agricultural policy stays weak. Each act brings genuine relief to someone, and each leaves the failing institution exactly as it was.

The intellectual must expose this difference: a personal gift is not a public policy; charity is not a substitute for justice; a political appointment is not an employment strategy; and a hand pump is not a national water system. The intellectual must help citizens distinguish between rights and favors, public responsibility and private generosity, development and political performance. But this task requires historical understanding. Liberia's political system was shaped over several generations. The republic developed through unequal citizenship, centralized authority, commercial privilege, and the exclusion of large sections of the population from political and economic power. Formal barriers have since changed, yet political office has remained a major pathway to wealth, employment, influence, and social advancement.

That history explains why political competition in Liberia centers on control of the state. Where economic opportunity is limited, public office becomes more than a place of service; it becomes a source of accumulation. Institutions, contracts, concessions, and appointments turn into mechanisms for distributing resources and opportunity. Structures deserve as much attention as individual corruption. Bad individuals matter, and the deeper question is why institutions repeatedly allow private interests to dominate public life. Why does political loyalty so often defeat competence? Why do citizens depend on personal relationships rather than rights? Why do public institutions remain open to private capture?

The politics of salvation deserves the same scrutiny. Liberia has repeatedly searched for individuals who will rescue the nation. Each election builds new expectations around a leader, and citizens hand their political power to personalities. Transformation, though, exceeds the reach of any single president, minister, opposition leader, or activist. National renewal grows from organized citizens, strong institutions, productive economies, public accountability, and a politically conscious population. The greatest test comes when principle conflicts with personal interest. Criticizing corruption is easy while one's opponents hold power. Holding to the same standard becomes harder once one's allies, relatives, party, or social group begin to benefit.

Liberia has produced many critics who turn defenders on gaining access to government. Yesterday's reformer becomes today's excuse-maker, and the language shifts with the position: corruption becomes a "technical problem," secrecy becomes "administrative necessity," failure becomes an "inherited challenge." The most dangerous intellectual is the one who uses knowledge to disguise injustice. Thus, independence must survive employment. Citizenship outlasts any appointment, and judgment stays with the person who holds the office. Criticism belongs to democratic life as a matter of course. The intellectual supports policies that improve society and challenges those that harm it, whoever stands to gain.

From Knowledge to Service, or Theory to Praxis

The Liberian intellectual must move beyond commentary toward service. Education serves a larger purpose than personal escape from conditions that everyone else still endures. Behind every professional success lies the labor of others: parents who sacrificed, teachers who worked in difficult conditions, farmers who produced food, relatives who provided support, workers whose taxes sustained the state, and communities that invested in future generations.

Education is stored in social labor. It creates an obligation to society, and such obligation takes on different forms. The lawyer must use knowledge to expand access to justice. The doctor must understand the social conditions that produce illness. The engineer must build for public safety. The economist must explain how policy reaches ordinary people. The teacher must develop critical citizens, capable of free thinking and listening only to their conscience. The journalist must investigate power. The artist must preserve memory and confront injustice through his or her art. The religious leader must connect faith to responsibility toward society. Remember: every human activity is essentially political.

Furthermore, the university carries a special responsibility. Beyond producing graduates in search of employment, it should serve as a center of national thought, the combustion engine that fuels critical inquiry. Liberian universities must study Liberia: its history, agriculture, economy, languages, environment, institutions, conflicts, and communities. Research must leave the classroom and enter public life. We must produce journals, reviews, and publications with an eye to engaging ordinary Liberians. Liberia depends too heavily on outsiders to explain Liberia. International knowledge has real value, and a nation that produces its own account of itself keeps its intellectual sovereignty. Liberian scholars must build archives, research institutions, public debates, and partnerships with communities.

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The intellectual must also go to the people as a partner willing to listen. Ordinary Liberians arrive with knowledge of their own, built through survival and experience, much of which never reaches an academic report. The task or goal is to connect that experience to institutions and public action. Citizens should know who controls budgets, who signs contracts, who makes decisions, and who answers when promises fail. Public accountability begins when people can trace the chain from decision to consequence. This cannot and should not be difficult.

Knowledge reaches its limit without organization, or put another way, knowledge ought to be designed with a view towards action or purposive activity. A media system outlasts any single journalist; education reform exceeds any single teacher; a national agricultural economy needs more than one farmer. Individual courage must become collective capacity. Intellectuals must help build civic organizations, professional associations, research networks, cooperatives, and institutions capable of surviving their founders. Liberia needs intellectuals who keep their judgment inside government, their footing alongside international institutions, and their independence within politics.

The role of the Liberian intellectual is to create conditions in which the people's own voices become organized, respected, and powerful: to transform society, to question power, and to lay bare the structure of injustice. Liberia needs intellectuals committed to reconstruction rather than to the description of decline. The task is to turn knowledge into understanding, understanding into organization, organization into power, and power into a more just and democratic republic. Because knowledge is useful when it fights for the oppressed, the marginalized, and the bullied, knowledge must be a source of liberation, not a tool of oppression, political scheming, or conspiring with the elite to bastardize the lives of the people. That is why I don't care whether you went to Yale, Oxford, or Harvard, or any other elite school, whether in or out of Liberia, for your education is useless when it stays silent in the wake of injustice and conspiratorial poverty.