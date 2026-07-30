Liberia: Bartekwa Urges Liberian Students in India to Pursue Academic Excellence for National Development

The Senator of Grand Kru County Senator Numene T.H. Bartekwa Sr., Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the University of Liberia, has challenged Liberian students pursuing higher education in India to distinguish themselves through academic excellence, discipline, and integrity, urging them to return home equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to drive Liberia's national development.

Liberia and India have maintained strong diplomatic relations for decades, with education serving as one of the key pillars of their cooperation. Through scholarships, university partnerships, and professional training programmes, India has become a major destination for Liberian students seeking higher education in disciplines including medicine, engineering, business, information technology, and the sciences.

Speaking Monday, July 27, 2026, during celebrations marking Liberia's 179th Independence Anniversary at Sharda University in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, the Grand Kru County Senator said the education Liberian students are receiving abroad represents a strategic investment in the country's future and should ultimately translate into improved leadership, innovation, and public service.

"The education you are receiving represents an investment in Liberia's future. Your success abroad must become part of Liberia's success at home," Senator Bartekwa told the gathering.

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The independence celebration brought together officials of Sharda University, representatives of the University of Liberia, members of the Liberian student community in India, and invited guests in a ceremony highlighting Liberia's national heritage while underscoring the growing educational partnership between Liberia and India.

Delivering greetings on behalf of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Senate President Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence, and University of Liberia President Dr. Layli Maparyan, Senator Bartekwa thanked the university and the Liberian student community for organizing what he described as a meaningful celebration of Liberia's history, identity, and enduring friendship with India.

Reflecting on Liberia's 179-year journey since attaining independence on July 26, 1847, the Senator said the country's history has been defined by resilience, courage, and perseverance despite numerous national challenges. He said Independence Day should inspire Liberians at home and abroad to renew their commitment to democracy, national unity, justice, peace, and sustainable development.

Addressing Liberians living overseas, Senator Bartekwa reminded them that patriotism extends beyond the country's borders, stressing that every Liberian abroad serves as an ambassador whose conduct and achievements shape international perceptions of the nation.

"Wherever you reside, you remain custodians of our nation's image," he said, urging Liberians to uphold values that promote the country's reputation on the global stage.

The Senator placed particular emphasis on the role of education in transforming Liberia, encouraging students to remain committed to their studies while respecting India's laws, cultural traditions, and diversity. He said the international exposure and professional training they receive should be channelled into strengthening Liberia's institutions and expanding opportunities for future generations.

As Chairperson of the University of Liberia's Board of Trustees, Bartekwa reaffirmed the institution's commitment to promoting academic excellence, research, innovation, ethical leadership, and the production of graduates capable of addressing both national and global challenges.

He said the university's mission extends beyond awarding degrees to preparing graduates with the competence, integrity, and commitment necessary to contribute meaningfully to Liberia's socio-economic development.

The Senator also praised the longstanding bilateral relationship between Liberia and India, describing it as a partnership that continues to expand through higher education, scholarships, technical cooperation, healthcare, commerce, professional training, and cultural exchanges.

He noted that hundreds of Liberian students are currently enrolled at Indian universities, describing the development as a testament to India's continued contribution to Liberia's human capital development. According to him, such educational partnerships remain vital to building stronger institutions and developing a skilled workforce capable of supporting Liberia's long-term growth.

Senator Bartekwa commended the leadership and administration of Sharda University for creating an academic environment that enables Liberian students to thrive, describing the institution's commitment to international education as an important contribution to global cooperation.

Looking ahead, he called on Liberians to remain steadfast in promoting peace, democratic governance, transparency, accountability, the rule of law, and sustained investment in education, which he said are essential pillars for national prosperity.

He further encouraged students to cultivate integrity, humility, and a spirit of service, reminding them that their individual achievements would ultimately contribute to Liberia's collective progress.

Concluding his address, Senator Bartekwa congratulated Liberians around the world on the country's 179th Independence Anniversary and urged them to unite behind the shared vision of building a nation where quality education, justice, opportunity, and inclusive development are accessible to all citizens.

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He also offered prayers for the continued prosperity of Sharda University, the Republic of India, and the Republic of Liberia.

The Independence Day celebration formed part of Senator Bartekwa's official visit to India, during which he is expected to hold discussions with the leadership of Sharda University on strengthening institutional cooperation with the University of Liberia. The anticipated partnership is expected to focus on academic exchanges, collaborative research, faculty development, and other initiatives aimed at expanding educational opportunities for students and strengthening higher education in both countries.

The University of Liberia has increasingly pursued international partnerships as part of its broader strategy to improve academic quality, expand research opportunities, and strengthen institutional capacity. Senator Bartekwa's visit to India aligns with those efforts and reflects the university's commitment to fostering global collaborations that can contribute to advancing higher education and national development in Liberia.