Nigeria: Hyprep Restores 560 Hectares of Ogoni Wetlands, Expands Climate Resilience Drive

Port Harcourt — The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) has intensified efforts to restore oil-degraded mangrove ecosystems in Ogoniland, announcing the successful restoration of 560 hectares of mangrove forest and the commencement of a second phase covering an additional 438 hectares across seven communities.

A statement by the Project Coordinator, Prof. Nenibarini Zabbey, to commemorate the 2026 World Mangrove Day, said the restoration initiative is boosting climate resilience, biodiversity conservation and sustainable livelihoods in line with this year's global theme, "Raise Awareness of the Importance of Mangrove Ecosystems for Sustainable Conservation, Management and Use."

In the statement, Prof. Zabbey noted the project has combined modern ecological science with indigenous knowledge to reverse decades of environmental degradation caused by oil pollution and unsustainable exploitation of mangrove resources.

According to HYPREP, Phase One of the restoration programme recorded over 90 percent survival of planted seedlings after two years, with monitoring data showing a remarkable return of biodiversity, including crabs, oysters, shrimps, mudskippers, gobies, periwinkles, bloody cockles and other fin fish to rehabilitated tidal creeks.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The agency disclosed that Phase Two is currently underway in Bomu, Lewe, Kpor, K. Dere, Bodo, Goi and Gbe communities, where 438 additional hectares of degraded mangroves are being restored.

HYPREP also highlighted the successful designation of the Ogoni Mangrove Wetland as a Ramsar Site of International Importance, describing it as a landmark achievement that strengthens long-term conservation efforts while opening opportunities for ecotourism and sustainable investment.

The statement said the restoration programme contributes significantly to Nigeria's Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC 3.0) through enhanced carbon sequestration, nature-based climate solutions and improved coastal resilience.

To ensure community ownership, Zabbey said the agency has trained over 160 women and youths as "Mangrove Vanguards" to establish community-managed nurseries that supply seedlings for restoration while creating sustainable sources of income.

He added that 1,380 community members have also benefited from employment through seedling planting, invasive nipa palm removal, environmental monitoring and maintenance activities.

The agency further disclosed that it has introduced eco-friendly Growcoon nursery bags to replace single-use plastics and distributed 200 low-biomass energy-efficient cookstoves to reduce dependence on mangrove wood for cooking.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Climate Nigeria Land and Rural Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Reaffirming its commitment to implementing the recommendations of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) report on Ogoniland, HYPREP called on governments, development partners, civil society organisations, researchers and host communities to deepen collaboration in protecting mangrove ecosystems.

It stressed that safeguarding mangroves is essential to rebuilding livelihoods, conserving biodiversity and advancing global climate action for future generations.