Ghana: Hepatitis B - Ghana Cannot Afford a Silent Crisis

An estimated three million people in Ghana are living with chronic hepatitis B, yet only one per cent have been diagnosed.

Even more worrying is that less than one per cent of those diagnosed are receiving treatment.

These statistics, released by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) during the commemoration of World Hepatitis Day yesterday, expose a silent health crisis that continues to claim lives while many people remain unaware of their status.

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Unlike diseases that present obvious symptoms, viral hepatitis often develops quietly.

Many infected persons only seek medical attention after the liver has suffered severe damage.

As the Programme Manager of the National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme of the GHS, Dr John Gerald Adiiboka, said, "Most people living with viral hepatitis in

Ghana do not know they have the disease because it is largely asymptomatic. Many only report to the hospital when the liver has already been severely damaged."

This should serve as a wake-up call to government, health authorities and the public.

Ghana has committed to the World Health Organisation (WHO) target of diagnosing 90 per cent of people living with chronic viral hepatitis and placing 80 per cent of patients on treatment by 2030.

However, with only a small fraction of cases being detected and treated, achieving this goal will require a more aggressive and coordinated response.

The rising number of deaths linked to hepatitis B and C makes the situation even more urgent.

Hepatitis B-related deaths increased from 15,443 in 2024 to about 16,000 in 2025, while hepatitis C deaths also rose during the same period.

The Ghanaian Times is of the strong view that the fight against hepatitis must move beyond annual awareness campaigns.

A disease that silently affects millions requires sustained investment, public education and stronger health systems.

The government's efforts to expand vaccination, improve screening, strengthen surveillance and decentralise hepatitis services are commendable.

However, implementation must be matched with adequate resources and clear accountability.

The planned nationwide hepatitis B birth-dose vaccination programme is a critical intervention. Since mother-to-child transmission accounts for about 95 per cent of hepatitis B infections in Ghana, protecting newborns immediately after birth is one of the most effective ways to prevent future infections.

Ghana has already shown progress, with coverage of the third dose of the hepatitis B vaccine among infants reaching about 95 per cent.

The challenge now is to ensure that every newborn receives timely protection.

However, vaccination alone cannot end the problem.

Public awareness and access to testing must improve, particularly in regions with high prevalence rates, including Savannah, Northern, Upper West and Upper East.

Healthcare facilities must also be equipped to provide affordable treatment for those diagnosed. Early detection without access to care will only leave patients anxious and vulnerable.

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The newly constituted Technical Working Group on viral hepatitis must therefore focus on practical results expanding testing, improving treatment access and tracking progress towards the 2030 elimination target.

The public also has an important role. Every Ghanaian should know their hepatitis status, get vaccinated where eligible and encourage others to do the same.

The vision expressed by the Minister of Health, Mr Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, is one Ghana must work towards "A Ghana where no child acquires hepatitis at birth, no adult develops avoidable liver disease because of late diagnosis, and no family loses a loved one because essential prevention or treatment was beyond reach."

That vision must move from a statement of hope to a national commitment.