Liberia: 'Take Your Children Home' - Dr. Clarence Pearson Urges Diaspora to Reconnect With Liberia Ahead of Bicentennial

Monrovia — Liberian scholar and public speaker Dr. Clarence Pearson has challenged Liberians living abroad to become active partners in rebuilding the nation by reconnecting future generations with their roots, warning that the country risks losing its identity if diaspora children grow up detached from their heritage.

Speaking as guest speaker during Liberia's 179th Independence Day Thanksgiving Celebration at the United Christian Assembly Church (UCAC) in South Jersey, United States, Dr. Pearson delivered a passionate address centered on the theme, "One People, One Future: Renewing Our National Covenant Through Unity, Integrity, and Shared Responsibility."

His message combined patriotism, faith and a call for national renewal, urging Liberians at home and abroad to embrace unity, reject corruption, strengthen institutions and prepare the country for its bicentennial celebration in 2047.

Diaspora Must Build More Than Remittances

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Addressing hundreds of Liberians in the United States, Pearson praised the achievements of Liberian professionals abroad, noting that many have excelled as doctors, engineers, educators, entrepreneurs, military personnel and public servants.

However, he warned that while the diaspora has become one of Liberia's greatest assets, the country faces a growing "generational crisis."

According to him, many children born abroad identify as Liberian but have little understanding of their ancestral communities, indigenous languages or family history.

"When children inherit a family name but never learn the family's story, something precious is left unfinished," Pearson said.

He urged Liberian parents to make deliberate efforts to reconnect their children with their homeland.

"Take your children home--not only during funerals or times of crisis, but whenever God provides the opportunity," he declared.

Pearson said photographs and video calls can never replace personal experiences, stressing that visits to Liberia help younger generations develop a lasting sense of identity and belonging.

Preserve Languages and Cultural Identity

The speaker also appealed to Liberian families to preserve indigenous languages, describing language as a vessel of history, wisdom and culture.

He encouraged parents to teach children greetings and basic conversations in languages such as Kpelle, Bassa, Grebo, Gio, Kru, Lorma, Mandingo, Vai, Gola, Kissi, Krahn, Mano, Belle and Dei.

"When a language disappears from a family, an entire way of seeing the world often disappears with it," he warned.

Diaspora's Greatest Resource is Human Capital

While acknowledging the billions of dollars sent home annually through remittances, Pearson argued that Liberia's greatest resource abroad is not financial but human capital.

He called on diaspora professionals to contribute their knowledge and expertise by mentoring young people, supporting schools, strengthening healthcare, investing in technology and participating in development projects.

"Our greatest export should never simply be talent," he said. "Our greatest contribution should be talent that remains connected to Liberia."

Pearson envisioned Liberian university students participating in internships back home, doctors volunteering during medical missions, engineers helping improve infrastructure and churches building stronger partnerships across borders.

Call for Integrity and National Renewal

Turning to governance, Pearson said Liberia's future cannot depend solely on elected leaders but requires the collective commitment of citizens, families, churches and institutions.

He urged public officials to govern with humility, protect the Constitution, uphold the rule of law and reject corruption.

"Political power is temporary, but the consequences of leadership endure long after titles have been forgotten," he said.

He also challenged educators, healthcare workers, clergy, business leaders and young people to see themselves as partners in nation-building.

To Liberia's youth, Pearson offered words of encouragement.

"You are not prisoners of Liberia's history," he said. "You are authors of Liberia's next chapter."

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Looking Toward Liberia at 200

As Liberia approaches its bicentennial in 2047, Pearson called for what he described as a renewed national covenant built on unity, integrity, reconciliation and shared responsibility.

He urged Liberians to reject tribalism, division and cynicism in favor of hope and service.

"The future of Liberia will not be secured by one president, one political party or one generation," he said. "It will be secured when Liberians everywhere recognize that although we may live in different nations, we remain custodians of one enduring inheritance."

In his closing remarks, Pearson expressed hope that future generations would remember today's Liberians as the generation that renewed the nation's covenant and strengthened ties between Liberians at home and abroad.

"I pray that when Liberia celebrates two hundred years of independence in 2047, our children and grandchildren will say this was the generation that chose unity over tribalism, integrity over corruption, service over self-interest, and hope over despair," he said.