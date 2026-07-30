Liberia: Prominent Son of Nimba County Brings Light and Hope to District 9 With New Development Initiatives

District Number 9 in Nimba County, -- As Liberia marked its 179th Independence Day, Ralph Nemenla Sonkarlay, a prominent son of Electoral District #9, Nimba County, returned to his homeland with a series of community development initiatives aimed at improving daily life across four major towns of the Doe Clan.

Communities benefiting from the projects include Ziah Old Town (Ziah Number One), Ziah New Town, Kpaletou and King Village.

In each town, teams installed solar-powered streetlights to improve nighttime visibility, boost public safety and extend hours for social and commercial activity.

The soft glow of the new lights lit main walkways, market approaches and junctions, turning previously dark roads into safer corridors where children can walk home and traders can secure evening business.

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A grandson of Kruahtay Sonkarlay, Ralph Nemenla Sonkarlay, addressed a large gathering during the celebration, reaffirming his commitment to the Doe Clan.

"As a grandson of Kruahtay Sonkarlay and a son of Doe Clan, I remain committed to working tirelessly to improve the lives of our people," he told residents, his voice carrying over the crowd beneath the newly lit streets.

Sporting spirit and youth engagement

To promote unity and provide positive outlets for youth, Sonkarlay organized a football tournament that brought teams from the four towns together in friendly competition.

The event fostered camaraderie and healthy rivalry, cheers filled packed viewing areas as local players showcased skill and promise.

Participating teams received sporting equipment and cash prizes and winners were celebrated with medals and community recognition--efforts designed to nurture local talent and keep young people engaged constructively.

Infrastructure tools and road rehabilitation

Addressing chronic transport and access challenges, Sonkarlay announced the donation of two brand-new power saws--one to Ziah Old Town and another to Ziah New Town.

Community leaders said the equipment will be vital for rehabilitating damaged bridges, clearing blocked drainage and enabling small-scale road repairs.

Local carpenters and mechanics will receive training to operate and maintain the saws, ensuring the tools become long-term assets for infrastructure upkeep.

Expanding connectivity with Starlink

Recognizing the severe gap in digital connectivity where no GSM provider currently offers reliable internet Sonkarlay pledged three Starlink kits to bring satellite internet service to remote communities.

The kits will be installed in three towns to provide dependable online access for education, business, telemedicine referrals, and timely communication.

School teachers described the promise of internet service as transformative: online lessons, digital research, and access to educational resources could significantly broaden learning opportunities for students who previously relied solely on limited textbooks.

Market infrastructure and women's livelihood

Responding to appeals from local women traders, Sonkarlay pledged to construct a modern market hall in Ziah Old Town.

Community members said the new market will provide sheltered stalls, improved drainage and organized vendor spaces reducing losses during rains and improving customer access.

In Ziah New Town, residents asked him to help complete an unfinished market project started by the late Johnson Gwailkolo.

Sonkarlay immediately contributed LD$20,000 to restart work and signaled his support for finishing the building.

Citizens across the district applauded Sonkarlay's contributions, calling his efforts an example of servant leadership and genuine concern for local welfare.

"This is like Joseph, who was sold into Egypt and returned to save his people," one elder said, using a biblical reference to express gratitude for Sonkarlay's return and assistance.

Many residents offered prayers for his continued success and the resources to expand development across District Number 9.

Community members pointed to recent projects that have already produced practical improvements: repaired boreholes that restored access to clean water, small-scale roadworks making markets and clinics more reachable and vocational training sessions that helped youths gain new skills and find employment.

Traders reported that a newly leveled market area reduced damage to goods during the rainy season and made trading safer and more profitable.

Town leaders and residents said priorities for future interventions will include additional water sources, regular road maintenance to improve links between villages and health centers, and expanded vocational workshops for young people.

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Sonkarlay pledged to coordinate with community leaders to ensure projects reflect locally expressed needs and stressed the importance of local ownership.

Volunteers promised to support implementation and maintenance to keep projects sustainable.

Commitment to ongoing engagement

Speaking to town chiefs, youth leaders and residents, Sonkarlay promised to continue directing resources and projects where they are most needed.

"I, Ralph Nemenla Sonkarlay, will continue to bring development activities to our towns and villages," he said. "From my limited resources, I will do everything I can to support our people."

The visit closed with a small ceremony and vows to hold follow-up meetings to track progress and plan the next set of interventions.

Local officials said they stand ready to partner with Sonkarlay as the community seeks to translate these early efforts into lasting, district-wide improvements.