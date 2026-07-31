Ghana/Cape Verde: Black Queens' Experience Will Count in Wafcon Opener Against Cape Verde-Kim Lars Björkegren

Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Björkegren says his side's experience will be key when Ghana opens its Women's Africa Cup of Nations campaign against debutants Cape Verde.

Speaking ahead of the match, Björkegren said he expects a difficult test but is confident in his team.

"It's the first time for Cape Verde in the WAFCON, so they will for sure play with a lot of passion," Björkegren said, adding that "We expect a tough game, but at the same time we believe in ourselves."

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The Swedish coach contrasted this year's squad with the team that played at the last tournament, noting that nerves affected a largely inexperienced group 12 months ago.

According to him, "We had like 18 or 19 players who were playing their first WAFCON. Now it's going to be the opposite. We have more experience in this group."

Björkegren said technical staff have studied Cape Verde extensively, reviewing "all the games that have been possible for one and a half years back." However, he stressed that the focus remains on Ghana's own performance.

"The most important thing is to come back to us, to play the game in our way," he added.

He pointed to the team's improved defensive record as a foundation for the tournament, citing clean sheets in six to eight games, a 4-0 win over Russia, and a competitive match against England in December.

According to him, "Normally that's a key factor, to have a strong defence when you're moving into a big tournament."

The Black Queens coach set three targets for the campaign: progressing from the group stage, winning the quarter-final to qualify for the next FIFA Women's World Cup, and improving on last year's bronze medal.

"We will not just be happy with the bronze medal," he said. "We're going to do everything to make the final and then go for the gold," he added.

Björkegren acknowledged the pressure from Ghanaian fans, comparing it to expectations placed on the Black Stars at the FIFA World Cup.

He noted"Outside of Ghana they were the underdogs, but the expectation from the people in Ghana was to go all the way. I know it's the same thing for us here now."

He, however, cautioned that several teams share the same ambition.

"We do it with confidence, but also with respect for our opponents, " he concluded.

Ghana will open its WAFCON campaign against Cape Verde today, who are making their first appearance at the tournament.