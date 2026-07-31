Nigeria: Osun 2026 - Political Parties Seal Peace Accord for Peaceful Poll

The peace accord was organised by the National Peace Committee (NPC) headed by a former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar.

Candidates of political parties contesting the 15 August Osun governorship election on Thursday signed a peace accord organised by the National Peace Committee (NPC) to ensure a non-violent poll in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 14 political parties signed the accord at the event presided over by the NPC convener, Matthew Kukah, the Catholic bishop of Sokoto Diocese.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In his remarks, the NPC Chairman, Abdulsalami Abubakar, a retired general, described the signing as another important milestone in the collective commitment to peaceful, credible and inclusive elections.

Represented by a retired general and former Chief of Army Staff, Martin Agwai, Abdulsalami, a former head of state, appealed to political parties, governorship candidates and their supporters to conduct their campaigns with restraint, civility and respect for the rule of law.

"We gather today in the firm belief that democracy flourishes when political competition is guided by peace, restraint and respect for the rule of law.

"For over a decade, the NPC has brought together political leaders and stakeholders to promote dialogue, build trust and reinforce the principle that elections must never become a cause for violence.

"Let us reject violence, hate speech, misinformation and any action capable of undermining public confidence in the electoral process.

"No electoral victory is worth the loss of a single life. The greatest victory we can achieve is a peaceful election that reflects the freely expressed will of the people," he said.

In his closing remarks, Mr Kukah said that by signing the accord, political parties and their candidates had made a solemn commitment to uphold restraint, respect for the law and democratic principles.

"We trust that these commitments will guide their words, actions and the conduct of their supporters throughout the electoral process.

"The responsibility for peaceful elections does not rest with political actors alone.

"Every institution represented here has a role to play in ensuring that today's commitments translate into peaceful conduct," he said.

Mr Kukah urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remain professional and impartial, while calling on security agencies to be fair, vigilant and accountable.

He also urged traditional and religious leaders to continue promoting peace and reconciliation, and charged the media and civil society to encourage responsible public discourse.

Also speaking, John Onaiyekan, a member of the committee and a cardinal, said the accord was aimed at ensuring that political parties conduct their campaigns peacefully.

He urged stakeholders to treat the accord seriously and abide by its provisions, noting that INEC and security agencies also had vital roles to play in ensuring a peaceful election.

The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, assured residents of adequate security, saying the election would be one of the best in the country's history.

Represented by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone XI, Fasuba Olabode, Mr Disu said the police had put in place measures to ensure a free, fair, credible and transparent process.

He said officers had begun arriving from neighbouring states and urged residents not to entertain fear, assuring that the police would remain neutral.

The Chairman of INEC, Joash Amupitan, commended the NPC for its role in promoting democratic stability.

Mr Amupitan said the peace accord was not a mere formality but a moral commitment before the people and the international community.

"By signing this accord, we affirm our dedication to non-violence and mutual respect, while sending a clear message that democracy thrives when peace prevails.

"I urge all parties, candidates and supporters to adhere strictly to both the letter and spirit of this agreement," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Peacekeeping By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State said he attended the event out of respect for the peace process, while expressing concern over rising political tension in the state.

Mr Adeleke urged stakeholders to embrace peace before, during and after the election.

The Ooni of Ile-Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, also appealed to political actors to shun violence and advised residents to vote freely without inducement.

Mr Ogunwusi urged the electorate not to allow anyone to buy their conscience, stressing that peaceful participation was key to credible elections.

(NAN)

Discover more from Premium Times Nigeria

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Type your email...

Subscribe