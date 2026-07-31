Nigeria: Akpoti-Uduaghan Urges FG to Invoke Reciprocity Over Ayra Starr's Reported Visa Denial

The senator's comments come amid public outrage over reports that the Grammy-nominated singer cancelled scheduled engagements in South Africa after members of her team were allegedly denied entry visas.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central, has called on the Federal Government to apply the principle of reciprocity in its dealings with South Africa following reports that Nigerian singer Ayra Starr and members of her team were allegedly denied entry visas.

In a statement shared on Thursday on Facebook, the senator urged the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and the Federal Government to review visa applications submitted by South African artistes and their entourages if it is confirmed that Ayra Starr's team was denied visas, resulting in the cancellation of scheduled engagements.

The senator's comments come amid public outrage over reports that the Grammy-nominated singer cancelled scheduled engagements in South Africa after members of her team were allegedly denied entry visas.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The incident has reignited conversations about the treatment of Nigerian travellers and entertainers by South African authorities.

Reciprocity

Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan said Nigeria should respond with equivalent measures until Nigerians receive what she described as fair and respectful treatment.

"I call on the Nigeria Immigration Service and the Federal Government of Nigeria to review the visa applications of South African artistes and their entourages in accordance with the principle of reciprocity in foreign policy.

"If it is confirmed that our Nigerian artiste Ayra Starr and her team were denied entry visas to South Africa, leading to the cancellation of their engagements, then Nigeria should respond with equivalent measures until Nigerian citizens and artistes are accorded fair and respectful treatment," she said.

The lawmaker stressed that her position was not directed at South African singer Tyla or any individual artiste.

"This is not a call against Tyla as an individual. Rather, it is a call for Nigeria to uphold the principle of mutual respect that underpins international relations," she clarified.

Protect Nigerians' dignity

According to the senator, reciprocity remains a recognised instrument of diplomacy and should guide Nigeria's response whenever its citizens face discriminatory or unjust treatment abroad.

She added, "Reciprocity is a recognised instrument of diplomacy. When our citizens face discriminatory or unjust treatment abroad, Nigeria must demonstrate that such actions carry corresponding consequences.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Our foreign policy should protect the dignity of Nigerians everywhere and ensure that respect between nations is mutual, not one-sided."

READ ASLO: Calls to boycott Tyla's Lagos concert divide Nigerians amid xenophobia concerns

Meanwhile, Nigerians on social media have also expressed divided over calls to boycott Tyla's scheduled concert in Lagos, with many linking the event to renewed outrage over xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa.

PREMIUM TIMES could not independently verify the reported visa denial at the time of filing this report, and neither the Nigerian government nor South African authorities had publicly commented on the claims

Discover more from Premium Times Nigeria

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Type your email...

Subscribe