Nigeria's Social Democratic Party Denies Endorsing Ruling Party Candidate in Osun Governorship Election

IN SHORT: Social media posts claim the Social Democratic Party endorsed the All Progressives Congress candidate in the 2026 Osun governorship election. But the SDP says the claim is based on an unauthorised letter issued by a factional chairperson.

Osun state in southwestern Nigeria will elect a governor on 15 August 2026. As the poll approaches, claims of political endorsements and defections have intensified.

Posts on social media claim the state's Social Democratic Party (SDP) withdrew from the race and the party endorsed the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji.

One post reads: "Breaking News: The SDP gubernatorial candidate for the 2026 Osun governorship election has withdrawn from the race and officially endorsed Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji of the APC."

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Similar claims also appeared here and here. (Note: See more instances of the claim at the end of this report.)

But has the SDP endorsed the candidate of the ruling APC? We checked.

SDP rejects claim

The endorsement claim stems from a 27 July letter signed by Remi Omidire, who identified himself as the Osun SDP chairperson and announced the party's adoption of the APC candidate.

However, in a statement reported by the media, the SDP's recognised leadership dismissed the letter as unauthorised. It said the legitimate Osun chapter is led by Funsho Fabiyi, not Omidire, whom it described as a factional chairperson.

The party said: "The Social Democratic Party, Osun State Chapter, has not adopted, endorsed or ratified the candidature of any aspirant or candidate from any political party for the forthcoming August 15 governorship election."

Credible local media outlets also reported the SDP's denial.

A review of the Independent National Electoral Commission's final list of candidates for the election also shows the SDP is not on the ballot.

The claim is false.

Other instances of the claim can be found here, here, here, here, here, here, here and here.